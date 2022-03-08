Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Grocery Report Victory For Suppliers

Tuesday, 8 March 2022, 10:38 am
Press Release: NZ Food and Grocery Council

The New Zealand Food & Grocery Council welcomes the Commerce Commission’s final report on its market study into the grocery sector.

“We are delighted with the outcome – this is a victory for suppliers in terms of fairness, competition, and common sense,” says Chief Executive Katherine Rich.

“The Commission’s report delivers on all we brought to their attention, and more.

“The findings and recommendations confirm what we have been saying for years – competition in the market is not working well, stifling innovation, consumer choice, and genuine competition, and creating an environment where suppliers are treated unfairly.

“But there is still a duopoly, and ideally there needs to be two or three more sizeable players in the market for there to be genuine competition. It remains to be seen if recommendations to improve wholesale distribution and land availability will be enough to encourage new entrants.

“The Commission makes it clear the market is not working. There is muted competition between the two main companies, which are taking much-higher-than-normal profits.

“It also accurately reflects the reality faced by suppliers from the imbalance of power in negotiations on issues such as price, promotions, and discounts. The sunlight from additional regular scrutiny will make a difference. Already the supermarkets have made concessions not on the table prior to the market study.

“The Commission has affirmed its position that competition is not working well for many suppliers, and that the duopoly over the past two decades has pushed excess costs, risks, and uncertainty onto suppliers, with fears of delisting if they do not agree to their terms.

“Changes recommended today will not solve everything but will significantly move the dial. That was always our ambition.

“The Commission’s report is a ringing endorsement of the Food & Grocery Council’s stance.

“The Commission has delved deeply into all the market and competition issues concerning consumers, retailers, and suppliers, and left no stone unturned to come to this accurate reflection of the grocery market and the issues in it.

“Suppliers are particularly delighted with recommendation to introduce a mandatory Code of Conduct and a dedicated Grocery Sector Regulator, who would have the power to monitor, seek information, and resolve disputes.

“The recommendation that the Regulator monitors our industry’s issues and regularly reports to the public and the Government is a powerful mechanism to encourage better behaviour by supermarkets. So too is the introduction of the good-faith principle and the prohibition of certain contract clauses and demands on suppliers.

“Everyone benefits from a flourishing food industry where suppliers have a genuine chance to negotiate and receive fair terms, and which ultimately benefits consumers in terms of innovation and range.

“It’s been 12 years since we first pushed for a Code of Conduct, and we are now closer to having this vital tool.

“We thank the Commission for their robust and thorough analysis. This whole study process has been fair, and everyone has had an opportunity to participate fully and be heard.

“The big question now is the Government’s response to the report.

“We hope there will be cross-party support in the Parliament to put this report into action.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from NZ Food and Grocery Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Vodafone: Process To Engage With Market On Potential Sale Of Vodafone NZ Passive Mobile Tower Assets Commences
As signalled at a recent Infratil investor update, Vodafone NZ has been actively exploring the possibility of network capital release options as part of its ongoing transformation and growth strategy for some time, and has been preparing for potential separation and capital release of its passive mobile infrastructure tower assets... More>>


Maritime Union: Congestion Crisis Highlights Urgent Need For Coastal Shipping
The Maritime Union says the developing crisis of congestion and delays is being made worse by a lack of New Zealand based coastal shipping in the freight space. Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says there are multiple compounding stress points in the system... More>>


Government: New Rules Proposed For Carbon Farming Of Exotic Forests In Future
A new proposal to better manage carbon farming could see future permanent plantings of exotic forests like radiata pine excluded from the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS)... More>>


Revenge Travel: As Kiwis Return Home, 100+ Countries Open To NZ Travellers
Almost two years after the border closed, 900 New Zealanders from around the globe are expected to touch down at Auckland Airport tomorrow to waiting friends and family. At the same time, Kiwi travellers will be able to make up for lost time with around 120 overseas destinations now open to eligible New Zealand travellers... More>>


MIA: February 2022 New Vehicle Registrations Remain Strong
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that the February 2022 figures are the strongest for the month of February ever. Registrations of 12,551 were 0.5% up on February 2021. Year to date the market is down 1.2% (316 units) compared to the first two months of 2021... More>>


ASB: Lifts Home Loan And Savings Deposit Rates Following OCR Increase
ASB is making interest rate adjustments following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s announcement that it is increasing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 0.25%. ASB’s variable housing rates are also changing to reflect the OCR increase... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 