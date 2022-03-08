Information And Communication Technology Sector Booming During COVID-19

Sales of software and services by the information and communication technology (ICT) sector reached $13.0 billion in 2021, up 39 percent from 2019, Stats NZ said today.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has seen more need for digital tools than ever before, so that both businesses and individuals can still connect and interact with each other,” business performance manager Ricky Ho said.

The growth in the ICT sector was driven by increased sales of software and services to New Zealand customers, at $10.8 billion – an increase of 42 percent from 2019. During the same period, exports of ICT software and services increased by 27 percent to $2.2 billion.

