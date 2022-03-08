Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Red Flags Over Return To Work Health Rules

Tuesday, 8 March 2022, 4:35 pm
Press Release: Association of Salaried Medical Specialists

The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists Toi Mata Hauora is concerned that changing self-isolation rules and allowing Covid positive staff to return to work in hospitals, could encourage already dangerous levels of presenteeism and burnout among senior doctors.

Presenteeism is defined as turning up to work when too unwell, fatigued or stressed to be productive.

ASMS research has shown that 80% of senior doctors routinely work through illness and one in two experience burnout.

ASMS Executive Director Sarah Dalton says both presenteeism and burnout have long been exacerbated by entrenched staffing shortages.

“Our members have a keen sense of duty. They don’t like to let their colleagues down or see patients miss out on treatment.”

“While the Ministry of Health has issued specific criteria and has emphasised that staff must agree to return to work and should not feel pressured, the reality might be quite different.”

The rules also run contrary to more general advice on recovering from Covid.

“From all the evidence, anyone who has had Covid should have time to properly rest and recover. We acknowledge that special circumstances call for special measures in a pandemic, but these rules send the wrong message about looking after the health and wellbeing of our health workers,” Sarah Dalton says.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Association of Salaried Medical Specialists on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Government: Consumers To Benefit From A More Competitive Retail Grocery Market
New Zealanders will soon benefit from a much more competitive grocery sector as a result of market study findings unveiled by the Commerce Commission today. “The report is clear: competition in the retail grocery sector is not working. Consumers could get better prices, range and quality if action is taken... More>>

ALSO:


Statistics: Building Activity Bounces Back In December 2021
The volume of building activity in New Zealand rose 8.9 percent in the December 2021 quarter, compared with the September 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Residential building activity rose 5.2 percent in the December 2021 quarter, while non-residential building activity rose 16 percent... More>>




Vodafone: Process To Engage With Market On Potential Sale Of Vodafone NZ Passive Mobile Tower Assets Commences
As signalled at a recent Infratil investor update, Vodafone NZ has been actively exploring the possibility of network capital release options as part of its ongoing transformation and growth strategy for some time, and has been preparing for potential separation and capital release of its passive mobile infrastructure tower assets... More>>



National Road Carriers: Get Ready For Freight Cost Increases
The sharpest increases in fuel prices since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis will inevitably lead to increased freight cost increases says National Road Carriers (NRC) Association Chief Operating Officer James Smith... More>>


Revenge Travel: As Kiwis Return Home, 100+ Countries Open To NZ Travellers
Almost two years after the border closed, 900 New Zealanders from around the globe are expected to touch down at Auckland Airport tomorrow to waiting friends and family. At the same time, Kiwi travellers will be able to make up for lost time with around 120 overseas destinations now open to eligible New Zealand travellers... More>>


MIA: February 2022 New Vehicle Registrations Remain Strong
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that the February 2022 figures are the strongest for the month of February ever. Registrations of 12,551 were 0.5% up on February 2021. Year to date the market is down 1.2% (316 units) compared to the first two months of 2021... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 