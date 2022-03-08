Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Caldwell Announces International Alliance Partnership With Australia-Based Johnson Partners

Tuesday, 8 March 2022, 5:16 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX:CWL); (OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced an international alliance partnership with Johnson Partners, a next generation consulting firm working in board search, executive search and leadership succession with offices across Australia.

In connection with the alliance, Johnson Partners has acquired the business of Caldwell's non-owned New Zealand licensee, and integrated Caldwell's Australian team, expanding Johnson Partners' position as one of the leading executive search firms in Australasia. Johnson Partners will become Caldwell's exclusive external search partner for Australia and New Zealand, and Caldwell will become Johnson Partners' exclusive external search partner for North America and the United Kingdom.

"Johnson Partners is one of the region's most successful and influential executive search firms, widely recognized for their long-lasting collaborative partnerships with clients," said Chris Beck, president of Caldwell. "This reciprocal alliance is beneficial in several ways. First, it will allow us to jointly conduct transformative searches across the globe at the very highest levels of management and operations, with a keen eye towards delivering outstanding outcomes for our clients. Second, we believe this considerable expansion with the Johnson Partners team will drive greater worldwide revenue opportunities for Caldwell, further creating value for our shareholders."

"Caldwell's breadth and reputation for combining innovative technology with outcome-oriented service and high-level expertise makes them the ideal organization to partner with on a global basis," said Jason Johnson, managing partner of Johnson Partners. "This is a ground-breaking agreement for our firm, enabling us to be the leading board advisory and executive search firm with premier capability, track record and performance in Australasia, and opening up collaborative opportunities with Caldwell's partner teams in the Americas and Europe. Similarly, this gives Caldwell expanded reach into Asia Pacific through a partnership with a leading firm that is expanding in the region. This ensures a global network well positioned to support our clients for international cross-border work at board, chief executive and C-suite levels."

As Caldwell's New Zealand operation was a licensee relationship and not owned, there was no consideration between Caldwell and Johnson Partners with respect to the transaction. Caldwell's licensing agreement with Caldwell New Zealand has been cancelled and succeeded by the international affiliate partnership with Johnson Partners.

