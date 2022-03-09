You’re Starting Salsa Dancing – Here’s What To Wear!

Every dance form has its own unique ‘look’. Some of the clothing choices associated with each ‘look’ are purely aesthetical, but most are related to function. Different dances have different moves and requirements, and the clothing that dancers wear must match these conditions. Clothing choices are, thus, dependent on things like dance style, how much groundwork takes place, and whether the dance is a partner or solo form.

With regard to salsa dancing, for your first dance lesson, you can get away with wearing just about anything, as long as you feel comfortable, can move freely, and aren’t wearing anything so sexy and revealing that you’ll be more worried about staying covered up than about learning the steps. Since this is a partner dance, you’ll also want to avoid anything that can get caught on or potentially injure yourself or your partner. So, try to avoid things like studded belts, watches, chunky necklaces, and dangling earrings.

You also want to wear a good pair of shoes. While the ideal is for ladies to wear specific Ballroom and Latin dance shoes with a small heel, this is not necessary for beginners. Flats or street shoes with a small heel (not stilettoes) that aren’t too slippery or too grippy are best. The key is to wear shoes that are comfortable and that you won’t slip out of as you dance. For men, proper Ballroom and Latin dance shoes would similarly be tops, but for your beginner classes an average dress shoe should suffice.

Once you’ve attended a few classes and have seen what is expected and what you might need to improve your wardrobe and level-up your dancing, you should consider visiting a store like Salsera Latin Dancewear, which specialises in salsa and related dancewear options for both practice sessions and competitions.

© Scoop Media

