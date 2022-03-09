Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Revenue Increase Granted For Electricity Lines Company Unison

Wednesday, 9 March 2022, 8:42 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission

Unison Network Limited is set for an increase in its revenue limit to cover the $7.3 million cost of connecting its local electricity network to Contact Energy Limited’s Tauhara geothermal plant, after the project was found to meet criteria established by the Commerce Commission.

Unison is responsible for the local electricity lines network in the Hawke’s Bay, Rotorua and Taupo regions. The Commission sets five-year revenue limits and reliability standards for Unison and 15 other electricity lines companies that operate in different regional areas.

In November 2019, the Commission set Unison’s revenue limit through to March 2025. Up until that date, the revenue limit may only be adjusted in certain specified circumstances. Unison applied to the Commission on the basis that its project met the criteria for an ‘unforeseeable major capital expenditure project’, which is one of the specified circumstances.

The project will supply electricity to support Contact’s construction of the 150-megawatt Tauhara power plant, and subsequently provide a permanent supply from Unison’s network for operating the power plant once it is commissioned in mid-2023. Transpower’s national grid will transport the renewable electricity the geothermal power plant generates to supply consumers.

In December 2021, after reviewing Unison’s application, the Commission consulted on a draft decision that proposed the application be approved. The Commission considered that when it set Unison’s revenue limit in 2019, there was insufficient certainty about the timing of construction of the Tauhara power plant and whether it would be supplied by Unison’s network.

In making its final decision, the Commission considered submissions on its draft decision and was satisfied that Unison's application met the criteria. The regime is designed to accommodate some change in circumstances to promote the long-term benefit of consumers, and this has helped a renewable energy project like Tauhara power plant move forward.

The Commission issued its final decision on 4 March 2022.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Government: Consumers To Benefit From A More Competitive Retail Grocery Market
New Zealanders will soon benefit from a much more competitive grocery sector as a result of market study findings unveiled by the Commerce Commission today. “The report is clear: competition in the retail grocery sector is not working. Consumers could get better prices, range and quality if action is taken... More>>

ALSO:


Statistics: Building Activity Bounces Back In December 2021
The volume of building activity in New Zealand rose 8.9 percent in the December 2021 quarter, compared with the September 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Residential building activity rose 5.2 percent in the December 2021 quarter, while non-residential building activity rose 16 percent... More>>




Vodafone: Process To Engage With Market On Potential Sale Of Vodafone NZ Passive Mobile Tower Assets Commences
As signalled at a recent Infratil investor update, Vodafone NZ has been actively exploring the possibility of network capital release options as part of its ongoing transformation and growth strategy for some time, and has been preparing for potential separation and capital release of its passive mobile infrastructure tower assets... More>>



National Road Carriers: Get Ready For Freight Cost Increases
The sharpest increases in fuel prices since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis will inevitably lead to increased freight cost increases says National Road Carriers (NRC) Association Chief Operating Officer James Smith... More>>


Revenge Travel: As Kiwis Return Home, 100+ Countries Open To NZ Travellers
Almost two years after the border closed, 900 New Zealanders from around the globe are expected to touch down at Auckland Airport tomorrow to waiting friends and family. At the same time, Kiwi travellers will be able to make up for lost time with around 120 overseas destinations now open to eligible New Zealand travellers... More>>


MIA: February 2022 New Vehicle Registrations Remain Strong
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that the February 2022 figures are the strongest for the month of February ever. Registrations of 12,551 were 0.5% up on February 2021. Year to date the market is down 1.2% (316 units) compared to the first two months of 2021... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 