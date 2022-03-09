Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Interim Insurance Solvency Standard Refined By Feedback

Wednesday, 9 March 2022, 10:08 am
Press Release: Reserve Bank

The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua – has published its feedback to responses received on the draft interim solvency standard for insurers, which determines the minimum amounts of capital that insurers must hold.

The interim standard is needed in order to take account of upcoming changes to the accounting rules (IFRS 17) and to incorporate feedback on our current solvency standards. It has been designed so that policyholders can be comfortable that an insurance company has enough funds to meet its promises to policyholders, even in stressed circumstances, Deputy Governor and General Manager of Financial Stability Christian Hawkesby says.

“The interim solvency standard is part of a multi-year review of solvency requirements under the Insurance (Prudential Supervision) Act 2010,” Mr Hawkesby says.

“We received a large number of written submissions in response to the exposure draft from insurers, industry organisations and other interested parties. As well as the written submissions, we received a lot of verbal feedback through bilateral meetings and webinars. These comments were greatly appreciated and have helped to refine the interim standard.”

The interim standard was intended to be in-force from 1 January 2022. However, industry feedback advised that this was not necessary. We agreed with this assessment and the interim standard will come into force on balance dates after 1 January 2023 and be in-force for around three years. Its contents have been informed by our supervision of the insurance industry and consultation with industry representatives and the general public.

The interim standard will now go through further consultation with industry bodies, and external legal and actuarial review, before being finalised in the third quarter of this year. We expect the final solvency standard to be in force from 2025.

More information

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Reserve Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Government: Consumers To Benefit From A More Competitive Retail Grocery Market
New Zealanders will soon benefit from a much more competitive grocery sector as a result of market study findings unveiled by the Commerce Commission today. “The report is clear: competition in the retail grocery sector is not working. Consumers could get better prices, range and quality if action is taken... More>>

ALSO:


Statistics: Building Activity Bounces Back In December 2021
The volume of building activity in New Zealand rose 8.9 percent in the December 2021 quarter, compared with the September 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Residential building activity rose 5.2 percent in the December 2021 quarter, while non-residential building activity rose 16 percent... More>>




Vodafone: Process To Engage With Market On Potential Sale Of Vodafone NZ Passive Mobile Tower Assets Commences
As signalled at a recent Infratil investor update, Vodafone NZ has been actively exploring the possibility of network capital release options as part of its ongoing transformation and growth strategy for some time, and has been preparing for potential separation and capital release of its passive mobile infrastructure tower assets... More>>



National Road Carriers: Get Ready For Freight Cost Increases
The sharpest increases in fuel prices since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis will inevitably lead to increased freight cost increases says National Road Carriers (NRC) Association Chief Operating Officer James Smith... More>>


Revenge Travel: As Kiwis Return Home, 100+ Countries Open To NZ Travellers
Almost two years after the border closed, 900 New Zealanders from around the globe are expected to touch down at Auckland Airport tomorrow to waiting friends and family. At the same time, Kiwi travellers will be able to make up for lost time with around 120 overseas destinations now open to eligible New Zealand travellers... More>>


MIA: February 2022 New Vehicle Registrations Remain Strong
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that the February 2022 figures are the strongest for the month of February ever. Registrations of 12,551 were 0.5% up on February 2021. Year to date the market is down 1.2% (316 units) compared to the first two months of 2021... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 