Business Mentors NZ Appoints Two New Directors

Wednesday, 9 March 2022, 1:39 pm
Press Release: Business Mentors

As Business Mentors New Zealand celebrates 30 years of helping small businesses succeed, the not-for-profit organisation has announced the appointment of two new directors to its Board. The new directors, Kenina Court and Justin Flitter, bring a wealth of experience to Business Mentors.

Fellow Chartered Accountant, Kenina Court is currently a director and partner at Pathfinder Solutions, an accounting business working with SME businesses, that she set up in 2016. Kenina previously set up accounting firm Acorn Solutions and later sold it to Findex (previously known as Crowe Horwath), the fifth largest accounting firm in Australasia. Prior to that, she held various commercial roles.

Kenina brings strategic, governance and operational knowledge to the Board and having set up and run her own businesses, has a good understanding of the challenges that face business owners. Her governance experience includes Eke Panuku Development Auckland, Banking Ombudsman Scheme, Oceania Career Academy and the Pacific Business Trust where she was Deputy Chair.

Kenina has been working with SMEs for over 20 years and is focused on adding value, improving productivity, and growing wealth.

“SME businesses are the backbone of New Zealand’s economy. If we can help business owners to improve and grow their businesses, then all of New Zealand benefits. I look forward to helping businesses harness their creativity, passion and power to drive this crucial sector forwards,” says Kenina.

Justin Flitter is currently chief marketing officer at SaaS company, Virsae.com, and is chair of Tech Marketers Group.

Justin has been at the forefront of technology and B2B marketing for more than 20 years and knows first-hand the value of business and personal mentors. From founding one of New Zealand’s first Business Incubators in Wellington in 2000, Justin recognises the impact his mentors have had helping him to overcome challenges and maximise opportunities.

“I have always been passionate about helping business leaders learn about and adopt new technology and I’m keen to pass on this knowledge through Business Mentors,” says Justin.

Chief Executive of Business Mentors New Zealand, Sarah Trotman, ONZM, welcomes the new directors and their extensive experience.

“Both Justin and Kenina have set up and run their own businesses and like every good entrepreneur have undergone the highs and lows of owning a business. We highly value their experience and their understanding of the challenges that need to be navigated.”

About Business Mentors New Zealand

Business Mentors New Zealand has been supporting small businesses for 30 years. It is an independent, not-for-profit organisation that provides mentoring services to start-ups, existing businesses and social enterprise for a small fee. BMNZ’s network of mentors who gift their time are highly experienced with a diverse range of skills and all have achieved success in their own businesses and respective sectors. Over the past three decades, BMNZ has helped around 80,000 New Zealand businesses achieve their goals. For further information visit: www.businessmentors.org.nz

