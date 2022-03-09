Reduced Self-isolation A Small Win For Business

The decision to reduce mandatory self-isolation periods by three days is a step in the right direction.

"It is pleasing to see that the Government has taken onboard the advice of the business community and considered the overwhelming evidence that requiring household contacts to isolate for 10 days, even after producing a negative test, is unsustainable and bad for business," says Leeann Watson, Chief Executive of the Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce.

"This is a small gasp of relief for businesses who are already facing significant staff and customer shortages at a time when the labour market has been under significant pressure.

"The biggest issue that businesses are currently facing is access to staff, and in the case of our hospitality and retail sectors, access to customers.

"Reducing isolation periods by three days is a good start, and as we progress through the peak of cases, we want to continue to see a reduction of self-isolation periods.

"Businesses want to get on with business, and they cannot do so when everyone is at home."

