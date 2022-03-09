Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Chemist Warehouse First Port Of Call For Rapid Antigen Tests

Wednesday, 9 March 2022, 3:29 pm
Press Release: Chemist Warehouse

With Covid-19 cases hitting record numbers in New Zealand, Chemist Warehouse is working tirelessly with suppliers to ensure rapid antigen tests are on hand for New Zealanders.

Chemist Warehouse CEO Azman Haroon says the nation’s fastest growing community pharmacy has been urgently working with suppliers of rapid antigen tests to ensure there are enough in stock for every New Zealander to access, whether online or in store.

“As Covid-19 cases escalate in our nation, we are doing everything we can to help in the fight to stop the spread of the disease,” Mr Haroon says.

“We are working with our suppliers to air freight stock into New Zealand to ensure we have plenty of rapid antigen tests available for every member of our community.”

The Healgen Rapid Covid-19 Antigen Test kits are available as a single test ($6.99), a 5-pack ($29.99) or a 20-pack ($119.99). As Chemist Warehouse works to secure stock at progressively lower costs, they are determined to pass these savings onto customers.

Mr Haroon says he is proud Chemist Warehouse is at the forefront of providing vital healthcare services to the community.

Since opening its first store in 2017, Chemist Warehouse has been focused on making healthcare more affordable and accessible to New Zealanders, ensuring a wide range of health and beauty brands are offered at the lowest prices, he says.

“We now have 31 Chemist Warehouse pharmacies across New Zealand, with more stores set to open in 2022,” he says.

“We have offered free prescriptions in every one of our community pharmacies since day one, which has already helped New Zealanders to save $28 million in free prescriptions.”

Mr Haroon says the Chemist Warehouse team is not only working tirelessly to ensure stores’ shelves are stocked with rapid antigen tests, but also other essential healthcare supplies including paracetamol, ibuprofen, electrolytes and critical health products.

“We are here to ensure our community as safe as we possibly can and make it easy for people to access the healthcare they need,” he says.

 

