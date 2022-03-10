Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

RNZ Welcomes Public Media Proposal

Thursday, 10 March 2022, 12:55 pm
Press Release: RNZ

RNZ Chairman, Dr. Jim Mather, has welcomed today’s announcement by the Minister for Broadcasting and Media that the Government will implement its Strong Public Media policy and create a new public media entity that will incorporate RNZ and TVNZ.

“We believe this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to establish a new public media entity that will have the mandate, scope and resources to provide essential public media services to all the people of Aotearoa New Zealand.”

“The crucial building blocks of the entity give us confidence that the policy is a sound response to the challenges faced by New Zealand public media in a rapidly changing global media environment.”

“At the heart of this new entity will be the unique voice of Aotearoa New Zealand with trusted news and current affairs as a cornerstone. As a public service, not-for-profit media entity, with a Charter and sustainable funding, it will benefit all New Zealanders, ensuring we stay connected, informed, and part of a cohesive democracy.”

Dr Mather said RNZ’s focus in 2022 would be to embrace new opportunities and prepare for the future ensuring a smooth transition for staff and audiences.

“Our focus at RNZ is on ensuring that we continue to perform strongly so that our people, services, and public media ethos make a significant contribution to the proposed new entity. “

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


FMA: Directs Simplicity To Remove Misleading Advertising And Improve Compliance Processes
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has directed Simplicity NZ Limited to remove advertising materials that breached fair dealing provisions¹, and ensure future advertising is compliant.
The FMA direction relates to Simplicity’s ‘All Greys’ advertising campaign... More>>


Government: Consumers To Benefit From A More Competitive Retail Grocery Market
New Zealanders will soon benefit from a much more competitive grocery sector as a result of market study findings unveiled by the Commerce Commission today. “The report is clear: competition in the retail grocery sector is not working. Consumers could get better prices, range and quality if action is taken... More>>

ALSO:


Statistics: Building Activity Bounces Back In December 2021
The volume of building activity in New Zealand rose 8.9 percent in the December 2021 quarter, compared with the September 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Residential building activity rose 5.2 percent in the December 2021 quarter, while non-residential building activity rose 16 percent... More>>




National Road Carriers: Get Ready For Freight Cost Increases
The sharpest increases in fuel prices since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis will inevitably lead to increased freight cost increases says National Road Carriers (NRC) Association Chief Operating Officer James Smith... More>>


Revenge Travel: As Kiwis Return Home, 100+ Countries Open To NZ Travellers
Almost two years after the border closed, 900 New Zealanders from around the globe are expected to touch down at Auckland Airport tomorrow to waiting friends and family. At the same time, Kiwi travellers will be able to make up for lost time with around 120 overseas destinations now open to eligible New Zealand travellers... More>>


MIA: February 2022 New Vehicle Registrations Remain Strong
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that the February 2022 figures are the strongest for the month of February ever. Registrations of 12,551 were 0.5% up on February 2021. Year to date the market is down 1.2% (316 units) compared to the first two months of 2021... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 