Statement Of Issues Released For Proposed THL/Apollo Merger

The Commerce Commission has published a statement of issues relating to an application from THL Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Tourism Holdings Limited, seeking clearance to acquire 100% of the shares in Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd.

The Statement of Issues outlines the Commission’s potential competition issues with the acquisition following its initial investigation. The Statement of Issues is not a final decision and does not mean that the Commission intends to decline or clear the merger.

The Commission is seeking submissions from THL, Apollo and other interested parties on the issues raised in the Statement of Issues.

The Statement of Issues can be found on the case register.

Submissions can be sent by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference “THL/Apollo” in the subject line.

Submissions are due by close of business on 24 March 2022, with cross-submissions due by close of business on 31 March.

The Commission is currently scheduled to make a decision on the application by 14 April 2022. However, this date may be extended.

Background

We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

The Commission is also currently considering an application from Camplify Co (NZ) Limited, a subsidiary of ASX-listed Camplify Holdings Limited, to acquire the New Zealand assets and business of Tourism Holdings Limited’s (THL’s) peer-to-peer motorhome and campervan rental platforms, Mighway and SHAREaCAMPER. The Commission is currently scheduled to make a decision on this application by 15 March 2022.

