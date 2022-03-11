Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Energy Leaders Focus On Climate Action, Skills Amid Rising Uncertainties

Friday, 11 March 2022, 9:40 am
Press Release: Business NZ

While global uncertainties continue to grow, new survey results show New Zealand energy leaders are focused is on managing climate change, with priorities on renewable energy and efficiency.

The World Energy Council’s annual World Energy Issues Monitor has provided a snapshot of what keeps CEOs, policy makers and leading experts from more than 90 countries busy during the day, as well as awake at night.

BusinessNZ Energy Council Executive Director Tina Schirr says New Zealand’s focus is clear but requires innovative thinking.

"There has been continued investment in renewables over the past 12 months including more in the form of wind and solar, which is great to see.

"But to maintain security of supply as part of the energy trilemma, we must find suitable ways of storing renewable energy which supports New Zealand's system."

Schirr says growing uncertainty over energy security and storage solutions, including New Zealand’s gas transition, will need to be addressed in the Government’s upcoming energy strategy.

"Hydrogen could be one way to provide more flexibility in our future energy system, but the 2022 Monitor shows uncertainty around this issue is high. A long overdue hydrogen strategy could provide more certainty."

The future of work of was identified as a rising concern in the 2022 Monitor. Schirr says this highlights the need for skills to deliver our goal of a sustainable economy.

"We’re likely seeing the impact of border restrictions during the pandemic and resulting difficulties of accessing skilled staff, which will be critical for New Zealand to meet the demand of increased digitalisation and decarbonisation within the energy sector.

Notes

- The BusinessNZ Energy Council is the World Energy Council’s representative in New Zealand

- The full World Energy Issues Monitor is available to read now

- See the interactive Issues Monitor tool to view, filter, analyse and download maps by a range of topics, locations and issues, and to compare with other countries

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Business NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Reserve Bank: Reserve Bank Seeks Feedback On Insurance Enforcement And Distress Management
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – is seeking feedback on the penalties and enforcement tools available when supervising insurers and on its powers to manage distressed insurers... More>>



FMA: Directs Simplicity To Remove Misleading Advertising And Improve Compliance Processes
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has directed Simplicity NZ Limited to remove advertising materials that breached fair dealing provisions¹, and ensure future advertising is compliant.
The FMA direction relates to Simplicity’s ‘All Greys’ advertising campaign... More>>


Government: Consumers To Benefit From A More Competitive Retail Grocery Market
New Zealanders will soon benefit from a much more competitive grocery sector as a result of market study findings unveiled by the Commerce Commission today. “The report is clear: competition in the retail grocery sector is not working. Consumers could get better prices, range and quality if action is taken... More>>

ALSO:

REINZ: Property Prices Rise Faster Than Rent Prices In Second Half Of 2021
Gisborne was the strongest performer for residential investors, with the highest annual increase in rental price and the only region to see an increase in rental yield year on year, according to the latest edition of the Capital Gains and Rental Yields Report for H2 2021 from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ)... More>>


National Road Carriers: Get Ready For Freight Cost Increases
The sharpest increases in fuel prices since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis will inevitably lead to increased freight cost increases says National Road Carriers (NRC) Association Chief Operating Officer James Smith... More>>


Revenge Travel: As Kiwis Return Home, 100+ Countries Open To NZ Travellers
Almost two years after the border closed, 900 New Zealanders from around the globe are expected to touch down at Auckland Airport tomorrow to waiting friends and family. At the same time, Kiwi travellers will be able to make up for lost time with around 120 overseas destinations now open to eligible New Zealand travellers... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 