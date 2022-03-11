Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Waitomo Warns Motorists To Fuel Up Ahead Of Unprecedented Price Hike

Friday, 11 March 2022, 9:55 am
Press Release: Waitomo

Fuel up now, and fast – that’s the warning from Waitomo Group Managing Director Jimmy Ormsby to Kiwi motorists.

“Today, we’ve been advised by our supplier that prices are increasing, with the biggest single jump in our wholesale price seen in my time.”

“Despite keeping our own costs as low as we can, so we can deliver the fairest pump prices while ensuring we remain sustainable ourselves, we can’t absorb all that rise ourselves – so pump prices are going to have to respond.

“A jump of this level is going to hurt motorists and businesses big time, so as a Kiwi business, we’re doing everything we can to minimise that pain, including forewarning our customers,” says Ormsby.

“Get in now, fill up as much as you can. We will supply as much as we can at the lower price until 6pm, but from then on, prices will start climbing, reflecting the unprecedented price increase we’ve received.”

Continued uncertainty over the Ukraine crisis, and the ban on Russian fuel by the US and UK has caused supply jitters in the market, with crude oil prices climbing to record levels not seen since 2008. Barrel prices have climbed more than 35 percent in a week.

"High fuel prices – like grocery prices, and housing prices – are part of the cost-of-living crisis, hitting Kiwis who least can afford it. Come spend a few hours pumping gas with me to get good taste of how tough it is for many Kiwis just trying to put food on the table,” Mr Ormsby said.

"The impact for Kiwis that can least afford it is what keeps me up at night," he says. “We’d not be living up to our Waitomo values if we didn’t do what we could to help.”

However, holding off any price increase isn’t sustainable, Ormsby says.

“Despite our own costs ramping up, we’ve held off pump price increases as much as we could over last week – and we’ve got form to prove it, with our prices lower by 30 cents compared to competitors in some regions.”

“Waitomo’s a Kiwi business like any other business. Cost of our crude or refined product and taxes are the main components of the pump price and we have no control over them. We’ve tightened our belts, kept our overheads and operating costs as low as we can, but we can’t continue to absorb everything passed on to us by our suppliers or Government.”

“That’s why we’re warning our customers of the window of opportunity before 6pm – it’s the fairest we can offer.”

Waitomo’s current pump prices will remain in place until 6pm tonight at all Waitomo Fuel Stops.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Waitomo on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Reserve Bank: Reserve Bank Seeks Feedback On Insurance Enforcement And Distress Management
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – is seeking feedback on the penalties and enforcement tools available when supervising insurers and on its powers to manage distressed insurers... More>>



FMA: Directs Simplicity To Remove Misleading Advertising And Improve Compliance Processes
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has directed Simplicity NZ Limited to remove advertising materials that breached fair dealing provisions¹, and ensure future advertising is compliant.
The FMA direction relates to Simplicity’s ‘All Greys’ advertising campaign... More>>


Government: Consumers To Benefit From A More Competitive Retail Grocery Market
New Zealanders will soon benefit from a much more competitive grocery sector as a result of market study findings unveiled by the Commerce Commission today. “The report is clear: competition in the retail grocery sector is not working. Consumers could get better prices, range and quality if action is taken... More>>

ALSO:

REINZ: Property Prices Rise Faster Than Rent Prices In Second Half Of 2021
Gisborne was the strongest performer for residential investors, with the highest annual increase in rental price and the only region to see an increase in rental yield year on year, according to the latest edition of the Capital Gains and Rental Yields Report for H2 2021 from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ)... More>>


National Road Carriers: Get Ready For Freight Cost Increases
The sharpest increases in fuel prices since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis will inevitably lead to increased freight cost increases says National Road Carriers (NRC) Association Chief Operating Officer James Smith... More>>


Revenge Travel: As Kiwis Return Home, 100+ Countries Open To NZ Travellers
Almost two years after the border closed, 900 New Zealanders from around the globe are expected to touch down at Auckland Airport tomorrow to waiting friends and family. At the same time, Kiwi travellers will be able to make up for lost time with around 120 overseas destinations now open to eligible New Zealand travellers... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 