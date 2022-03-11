Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Global Law Firm Appoints Two Senior Lawyers

Friday, 11 March 2022, 10:05 am
Press Release: DLA Piper

DLA Piper is pleased to announce the appointments of two Senior Associates, Kierra Parker and Jacob Nutt.

Kierra, who has been practising in Melbourne while completing her Masters in Environmental Law, is welcomed back to DLA Piper having been with the firm for 3 years previously. She specialises in Resource Management, litigation in particular, and has extensive experience in court, mainly on behalf of local government.

“I came from a culture & heritage background originally” explains Kierra. “I did a Bachelor of Arts alongside my law degree focusing on archaeology and history, and the job I got straight out of university was working as in-house counsel for Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga. I moved into environmental work through culture & heritage, which I still have a passion for, alongside an interest in sustainability.”

Jacob, ranked as a ‘Rising Star’ for Banking and Finance in New Zealand by the Legal 500 Asia Pacific, joins the Banking and Finance team in Auckland. He brings with him a depth of experience in all aspects of transactional and regulatory banking and financial services law from his private practice background. His ability to deliver an innovative and commercially focussed client experience is strengthened by recent secondments to the in-house legal teams of a major bank and a leading consumer finance provider.

“I like working in the fast-paced environment of deal structuring and execution”, says Jacob. “I enjoy building enduring client relationships, and I am excited to become a trusted adviser to clients of DLA Piper.”

Kierra’s return and Jacob’s appointment signal a further strengthening of the global law firms’ breadth and depth of expertise in the Resource Management and Banking and Finance practice areas.

On returning to DLA Piper, Kierra notes, “the thing I like most about the firm is its leadership. It has an outstanding record of bringing women through to the top ranks, and its hierarchy is less rigid and more flexible than in some other law firms. They don’t try and fit you into a box.”

Jacob adds, “I’ve found DLA Piper to be an instantly collegial and supportive environment and I love the global reach of the firm, and the unique possibilities that opens up for me.”

Country Managing Partner of DLA Piper in New Zealand, Laura Scampion, says “We are so fortunate to have the considerable talents of Kierra and Jacob in our ranks. The value they bring to DLA Piper and our clients will no doubt become clear as they step into their new roles.”

 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from DLA Piper on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Reserve Bank: Reserve Bank Seeks Feedback On Insurance Enforcement And Distress Management
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – is seeking feedback on the penalties and enforcement tools available when supervising insurers and on its powers to manage distressed insurers... More>>



FMA: Directs Simplicity To Remove Misleading Advertising And Improve Compliance Processes
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has directed Simplicity NZ Limited to remove advertising materials that breached fair dealing provisions¹, and ensure future advertising is compliant.
The FMA direction relates to Simplicity’s ‘All Greys’ advertising campaign... More>>


Government: Consumers To Benefit From A More Competitive Retail Grocery Market
New Zealanders will soon benefit from a much more competitive grocery sector as a result of market study findings unveiled by the Commerce Commission today. “The report is clear: competition in the retail grocery sector is not working. Consumers could get better prices, range and quality if action is taken... More>>

ALSO:

REINZ: Property Prices Rise Faster Than Rent Prices In Second Half Of 2021
Gisborne was the strongest performer for residential investors, with the highest annual increase in rental price and the only region to see an increase in rental yield year on year, according to the latest edition of the Capital Gains and Rental Yields Report for H2 2021 from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ)... More>>


National Road Carriers: Get Ready For Freight Cost Increases
The sharpest increases in fuel prices since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis will inevitably lead to increased freight cost increases says National Road Carriers (NRC) Association Chief Operating Officer James Smith... More>>


Revenge Travel: As Kiwis Return Home, 100+ Countries Open To NZ Travellers
Almost two years after the border closed, 900 New Zealanders from around the globe are expected to touch down at Auckland Airport tomorrow to waiting friends and family. At the same time, Kiwi travellers will be able to make up for lost time with around 120 overseas destinations now open to eligible New Zealand travellers... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 