Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Responsible Lending Rule Changes To Impact On The Ability To Obtain Credit

Friday, 11 March 2022, 10:58 am
Press Release: Financial Advice New Zealand

Financial Advice NZ had called for the Minister to review the unintended consequences of the CCCFA which came into effect on 1 December 2021 and have impacted the average Kiwi’s ability to obtain credit.

Today Minister Clark announced a range of small changes to the responsible lending rules. This was necessary as too many New Zealanders were unable to obtain credit which they would have been able to access previously.

Financial Advice NZ is pleased with these initial changes and looks forward to seeing the detail and timelines for implementation. We have reported that mortgage advisers have seen a significant reduction in pre-approvals not being renewed as well as reduced lending levels to all borrowers due to the new requirements of the CCCFA almost as soon as it was enacted.

It is important the Minister acts with speed to implement the changes announced today so kiwis who genuinely have the ability to service credit are able to access it. We also look forward to seeing the outcome of the Minister’s continued investigation and call for the implementation of all changes as soon as possible.

Financial Advice NZ would like to thank the Minister for making these initial changes prior to the completion of the investigation.

We have always supported the Minister’s intent to protect vulnerable borrowers. The intention of this legislation was not to reduce the availability of credit for the average New Zealander who was not vulnerable and could afford a mortgage – this was an unintended consequence.

We continue to believe the changes to the CCCFA, are a significant contributor to the average Kiwi not being able to obtain the same levels of credit they could prior to December 2021.

Financial Advice NZ will continue to advocate for Kiwi’s to be able to obtain credit where it is reasonable and suitable for their circumstances.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Financial Advice New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Reserve Bank: Reserve Bank Seeks Feedback On Insurance Enforcement And Distress Management
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – is seeking feedback on the penalties and enforcement tools available when supervising insurers and on its powers to manage distressed insurers... More>>



FMA: Directs Simplicity To Remove Misleading Advertising And Improve Compliance Processes
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has directed Simplicity NZ Limited to remove advertising materials that breached fair dealing provisions¹, and ensure future advertising is compliant.
The FMA direction relates to Simplicity’s ‘All Greys’ advertising campaign... More>>


Government: Consumers To Benefit From A More Competitive Retail Grocery Market
New Zealanders will soon benefit from a much more competitive grocery sector as a result of market study findings unveiled by the Commerce Commission today. “The report is clear: competition in the retail grocery sector is not working. Consumers could get better prices, range and quality if action is taken... More>>

ALSO:

REINZ: Property Prices Rise Faster Than Rent Prices In Second Half Of 2021
Gisborne was the strongest performer for residential investors, with the highest annual increase in rental price and the only region to see an increase in rental yield year on year, according to the latest edition of the Capital Gains and Rental Yields Report for H2 2021 from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ)... More>>


National Road Carriers: Get Ready For Freight Cost Increases
The sharpest increases in fuel prices since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis will inevitably lead to increased freight cost increases says National Road Carriers (NRC) Association Chief Operating Officer James Smith... More>>


Revenge Travel: As Kiwis Return Home, 100+ Countries Open To NZ Travellers
Almost two years after the border closed, 900 New Zealanders from around the globe are expected to touch down at Auckland Airport tomorrow to waiting friends and family. At the same time, Kiwi travellers will be able to make up for lost time with around 120 overseas destinations now open to eligible New Zealand travellers... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 