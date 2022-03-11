KTC & JCB Launch To Issue The First JCB ULTIMATE Credit Card

TOKYO & BANGKOK, Mar 11, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Krungthai Card Public Company Limited., one of the leading card issuing company and JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, announce the launch of issuing the KTC JCB Ultimate Credit Card in Thailand.

Ultimate is the highest status card to accommodate higher income customer and KTC JCB ULTIMATE Credit Card will be the first issued JCB Ultimate card in Thailand. KTC JCB ULTIMATE cardholders will be able to enjoy the JCB Ultimate service additionally to the JCB Platinum service which offers special benefits at restaurants and online merchants. In addition, KTC will provide 2x KTC FOREVER points when spend in foreign currency (other than THB) and card members can enjoy 2 times complimentary access to Royal Silk Lounge when flying international flights or domestic flights within Thailand with Thai Airways or Thai Smile Airways.

Mr Rathian Srimongkol, President & Chief Executive Officer "KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited, said, "KTC was honored by JCB to be the first credit card in Thailand to issue a credit card of the highest status, that is, the 'KTC JCB ULTIMATE Credit Card' to expand the membership base to those who earn 50,000 baht or more, love to travel with a taste of fine dining, and often shop online. KTC truly hopes that the special privileges of the card will be the go-to option for those that love everything Japanese and have fun with living like the "Live life that is 'Ultimately Yours'" slogan.

Mr Ryo Morita, Managing Director of JCB International (Thailand) Company Limited said, "We are delighted to announce the first JCB Ultimate card in Thailand with KTC. Our Ultimate service focuses mainly on online merchants to accommodate to the new normal. JCB has analyzed the payment transaction to match the need and we strongly believe that the new issued card will fit to the lifestyles of our customer. We are also preparing for exclusive offers for overseas traveling especially in Japan after the boarder is open."

About KTC

KTC is a Thailand's leading credit card company founded in 1996, and operates issuing business, acquiring, payment service provider, and personal loan. KTC's strategy focuses on building membership base to sustain company's profits in which credit card and personal loan are core businesses. Besides, the company has offered other related businesses to satisfy its members. As of December 30, 2021, KTC had over 2.5 million credit card accounts. For more information, please visit:

https://www.ktc.co.th/en

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 37 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 140 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit:

www.global.jcb/en/

