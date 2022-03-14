Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Director Appointed To BNZ Board

Monday, 14 March 2022, 10:08 am
Press Release: BNZ

Mr Warwick Hunt MNZM has been appointed an independent non-executive director of Bank of New Zealand (BNZ), effective 1 November 2022.

BNZ Chairman Doug McKay ONZM said he was pleased to welcome Mr Hunt on behalf of the BNZ Board.

“Warwick’s strong leadership skills and achievements in his time with PwC will serve BNZ well. He has considerable international business experience and has been at the forefront of innovation and change in professional services and financial services. I look forward to working with him,” says Mr McKay.

Since joining PwC New Zealand in 1995, Mr Hunt led its New Zealand business for seven years before leading PwC’s Middle East Region for six years, both as Territory Senior Partner and Managing Partner. He is currently PwC’s UK Managing Partner and Chairman of its Europe, Middle East and Africa Executive Team, but, after 12 years overseas, will be returning home to New Zealand before commencing this role.

Mr Hunt says, “In this time of global uncertainty, banks have an increasingly important role to provide stability and support. BNZ has already shown its readiness to stand by its customers and communities through these difficult times and I look forward to supporting its continued focus on delivering for customers and colleagues.”

