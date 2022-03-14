Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Decision Inc. Australia And OneStream Team Up To Help Finance Drive Business Value

Monday, 14 March 2022, 10:38 am
Press Release: Decision Inc

Sydney, Australia, DATE, 2022 – Decision Inc. Australia, a leading independent data and analytics consultancy, has broadened its Extended Planning and Analysis (XP&A) offering by partnering with OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions.

OneStream provides a unified, Intelligent Finance Platform that simplifies and aligns financial consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and financial data quality. OneStream eliminates the risk and complexity of data integration, validation and reconciliation between multiple products, applications or modules, and makes non-integrated CPM suites are a thing of the past.

Through this partnership, Decision Inc. Australia – which works with clients to determine how to best leverage data and technology to transform their organisations into Intelligent Enterprises – will expand its current portfolio of services and offerings to offer OneStream’s solutions to its clients.

“OneStream has established a tremendous reputation as an enterprise-wide corporate performance management platform, and has an enviable track record of implementation successes in a very short period of time in the Australia market,” said Aiden Heke, CEO, Decision Inc. Australia. “No sooner has finance navigated through a once-in-a-lifetime challenge; then more begin to emerge through inflationary pressures, interest rate rises and skills shortages. Being able to report and manage financial planning processes is a key to finance managing those challenges and our partnership with OneStream enables our clients to access one of the best platforms on the market.”

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Decision Inc. Australia and extend our presence around the globe,” said Stephanie Cramp, senior vice president of alliances at OneStream Software. “Each OneStream partner undergoes rigorous training to ensure full compliance with our mission of 100 percent customer success. We believe that a strategic partnership with Decision Inc. Australia is ideal for the evolving the needs of our customers on a global scale and together we will provide our shared customers with an intelligent finance platform that allows the office of finance to lead at speed.”

About Decision Inc. Australia

Decision Inc. is a leading independent data and analytics consultancy which delivers value from data faster. We serve the Australian community and industry and believe great data and analytics expertise will underpin economic recovery and prosperity. We provide insights and accelerated business improvement capabilities to help our clients in their pursuit of progress.

About OneStream
OneStream provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close and consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organisation.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 900 customers, 200 implementation partners and 1,000 employees, and our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.

