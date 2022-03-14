International migration: January 2022







Reserve Bank: Reserve Bank Seeks Feedback On Insurance Enforcement And Distress Management

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – is seeking feedback on the penalties and enforcement tools available when supervising insurers and on its powers to manage distressed insurers... More>>





FMA: Directs Simplicity To Remove Misleading Advertising And Improve Compliance Processes

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has directed Simplicity NZ Limited to remove advertising materials that breached fair dealing provisions¹, and ensure future advertising is compliant.

The FMA direction relates to Simplicity’s ‘All Greys’ advertising campaign... More>>



Government: Consumers To Benefit From A More Competitive Retail Grocery Market

New Zealanders will soon benefit from a much more competitive grocery sector as a result of market study findings unveiled by the Commerce Commission today. “The report is clear: competition in the retail grocery sector is not working. Consumers could get better prices, range and quality if action is taken... More>>

ALSO: