International Travel: January 2022

Monday, 14 March 2022, 10:47 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

International travel covers the number and characteristics of overseas visitors and New Zealand resident travellers (short-term movements) entering or leaving New Zealand.

Key facts

Annual arrivals

Overseas visitor arrivals were 205,000 in the January 2022 year, down 386,000 from the January 2021 year. The biggest decreases were in arrivals from:

  • United States (down 78,000)
  • Australia (down 58,000)
  • United Kingdom (down 54,000)
  • Germany (down 22,000)
  • Canada (down 20,000).

New Zealand-resident traveller arrivals were 148,000 in the January 2022 year, down 211,000 from the January 2021 year. The biggest decreases were in arrivals from:

  • Australia (down 68,000)
  • India (down 22,000)
  • United States (down 17,000)
  • China (down 15,000)
  • Fiji (down 13,000).

The number of New Zealand-resident traveller arrivals from the Cook Islands was up 17,000 (to 26,800) in the January 2022 year, compared to the January 2021 year. The opening of quarantine-free travel from May to August 2021, and from mid-January 2022, drove the increase. However, levels are still well below the 107,800 arrivals in the January 2020 year, before the pandemic.

Visit our website to read this information release:

International travel: January 2022

