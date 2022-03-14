Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

OfficeMax Celebrates One Year Anniversary For Interactive Customer Showroom Experience

Monday, 14 March 2022, 12:46 pm
Press Release: OfficeMax

Auckland, New Zealand – OfficeMax, New Zealand’s workplace and education solutions provider, today celebrates its one-year anniversary since launching three industry-leading customer experience showrooms in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch.

These $1.5 million state-of-the-art showrooms have been designed as an interactive space for business decision makers to collaborate with product specialists across OfficeMax’s extensive product range. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a complete re-think of how the modern workplace functions for many New Zealand organisations, and this experiential showroom offering will ensure business customers can find a solution that improves their future workspaces.

Kevin Obern, OfficeMax Managing Director says the development of the showrooms is an innovative step in reshaping our business for the future.

“The launch of the showrooms is a real-time response to a rapidly changing market and the need to align with evolving customer needs. The showrooms have added real value to our business and education customers who have already visited by enabling them to see and experience the full breadth of our offering in an interactive setting.”

Designed to enhance the customer experience by being completely interactive, customers can now trial the latest innovations in workplace products to find exactly what will work best for them through live product demonstrations, innovative touchscreen technology and informative videos.

By appointment, OfficeMax product specialists are available to consult on a wide range of solutions. The one-to-one consultation sessions cover a variety of key categories, from packaging, workplace safety, catering, kitchen, cleaning and hygiene, teaching resources, office and school furniture, and technology products.

To enquire about meeting with an OfficeMax product solutions specialist, appointments can be made at Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington showrooms via an OfficeMax Account Manager, or by calling 0800 426 473.

