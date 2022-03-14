Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Paddy Don’t Start Till I Walk In

Monday, 14 March 2022, 2:12 pm
Press Release: Undertow Media

There’ll be zero lucks given this St Patrick’s Day, so best create your own at these perfect spots for shamrocks and shenanigans come March 17!

Reckon you can hack it at Wellington’s best Irish pub? Get ready for the best St. Patrick’s Day party around the capital with great craic, Guinness and live music at Jack Hackett’s. Paddy like a rock star with Rob & Friends, Them Lovely Rogues, In Like Flynn and Coppertones delivering non-stop Irish classics throughout the day from 12pm. Half of all tables are available to book, while it’ll be left to the luck of the Irish for the rest with walk-ins on the day.

Go a little green around the fills at Auckland Viaduct’s favourite rooftop bar, Dr Rudi’s, where for one day only their famous Frose Your Way station will be serving up 2 hours of bottomless, boozy green slushies. Garnish with your choice of lollies and enjoy a selection of Dr.Rudi’s favourite snacks for $69pp. Be quick as it’ll be here today, leprechaun tomorrow.

Jameson on St. Patrick’s Day? It’s worth a shot – or better yet a cocktail. The team of expert mixologists at Dr Rudi’s has some treats ready to get you lucked up and not giving in to beer pressure, including the Irish Gold with Jameson, peach schnapps, orange juice and ginger ale. Remember to book a table to be sure you’re the life of the paddy. Who says it’s not easy being green?

Just down the road, The Chamberlain’s electric atmosphere is further heightened on St. Paddy’s Day, where they’ll be serving up a limited-edition Four-Leaf Clover cocktail featuring Midori, elderflower liqueur, pineapple, lime, mint and topped with soda. Meanwhile, the party will keep on keeping on over at Britomart’s social anchor, The Brit, where they’ll have $10 Guinness from Thursday 17th – Sunday 20th.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Undertow Media on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

International Migration: January 2022
International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>




Reserve Bank: Reserve Bank Seeks Feedback On Insurance Enforcement And Distress Management
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – is seeking feedback on the penalties and enforcement tools available when supervising insurers and on its powers to manage distressed insurers... More>>



FMA: Directs Simplicity To Remove Misleading Advertising And Improve Compliance Processes
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has directed Simplicity NZ Limited to remove advertising materials that breached fair dealing provisions¹, and ensure future advertising is compliant.
The FMA direction relates to Simplicity’s ‘All Greys’ advertising campaign... More>>



Statistics: Fruit And Vegetables Drive Up Annual Food Prices
Annual food prices rose 6.8 percent in February 2022 compared with February 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was the largest annual increase since July 2011 when prices increased 7.9 percent... More>>

REINZ: Property Prices Rise Faster Than Rent Prices In Second Half Of 2021
Gisborne was the strongest performer for residential investors, with the highest annual increase in rental price and the only region to see an increase in rental yield year on year, according to the latest edition of the Capital Gains and Rental Yields Report for H2 2021 from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ)... More>>


National Road Carriers: Get Ready For Freight Cost Increases
The sharpest increases in fuel prices since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis will inevitably lead to increased freight cost increases says National Road Carriers (NRC) Association Chief Operating Officer James Smith... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 