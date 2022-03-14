The Paddy Don’t Start Till I Walk In

There’ll be zero lucks given this St Patrick’s Day, so best create your own at these perfect spots for shamrocks and shenanigans come March 17!

Reckon you can hack it at Wellington’s best Irish pub? Get ready for the best St. Patrick’s Day party around the capital with great craic, Guinness and live music at Jack Hackett’s. Paddy like a rock star with Rob & Friends, Them Lovely Rogues, In Like Flynn and Coppertones delivering non-stop Irish classics throughout the day from 12pm. Half of all tables are available to book, while it’ll be left to the luck of the Irish for the rest with walk-ins on the day.

Go a little green around the fills at Auckland Viaduct’s favourite rooftop bar, Dr Rudi’s, where for one day only their famous Frose Your Way station will be serving up 2 hours of bottomless, boozy green slushies. Garnish with your choice of lollies and enjoy a selection of Dr.Rudi’s favourite snacks for $69pp. Be quick as it’ll be here today, leprechaun tomorrow.

Jameson on St. Patrick’s Day? It’s worth a shot – or better yet a cocktail. The team of expert mixologists at Dr Rudi’s has some treats ready to get you lucked up and not giving in to beer pressure, including the Irish Gold with Jameson, peach schnapps, orange juice and ginger ale. Remember to book a table to be sure you’re the life of the paddy. Who says it’s not easy being green?

Just down the road, The Chamberlain’s electric atmosphere is further heightened on St. Paddy’s Day, where they’ll be serving up a limited-edition Four-Leaf Clover cocktail featuring Midori, elderflower liqueur, pineapple, lime, mint and topped with soda. Meanwhile, the party will keep on keeping on over at Britomart’s social anchor, The Brit, where they’ll have $10 Guinness from Thursday 17th – Sunday 20th.

