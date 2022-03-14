Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hospitality Businesses Welcome Reduction In Petrol Excise Duty

Monday, 14 March 2022, 7:52 pm
Press Release: Hospitality New Zealand

The 25c reduction in excise duty on petrol is welcomed by hospitality and accommodation businesses across the country, says Hospitality New Zealand.

“Everyone needs urgent relief at this time of a cost-of-living crisis, so this was an essential move,” says Chief Executive Julie White.

“But more will likely be needed because we could soon be paying $3.75 a litre even with the reduction, based on predictions at the weekend of the price reaching $4.

“The price of petrol affects the price of everything our businesses use, particularly food and beverage, and continuing hikes will only make a tough situation even tougher.

“They come after food prices rose 5.9% in the past year, with fresh fruit and veges up 15%.

“Hospitality and accommodation businesses simply cannot absorb the additional costs caused by petrol price hikes on top of those food increases as they continue to struggle as a result of the Covid downturn.

“Unfortunately, they will still have to put prices up, and that will hurt consumers and keep more of them away. It’s a vicious cycle.

“Higher petrol prices also put a damper on people going out for a coffee or a meal or traveling domestically.

“This is timely reminder to the Government on how it collects taxes because fuel is an essential commodity whose price affects every part of the economy.

“But it’s not just petrol prices and it’s not just now.

“The Government needs to deliver a broader plan that tells us what they will do to help alleviate cost pressures further out than the three months this reduction covers, because it looks like this will get a lot worse before it gets any better.

“On behalf of hospitality staff who rely on public transport we welcome public transport fares being cut in half.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Hospitality New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

International Migration: January 2022
International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>




Reserve Bank: Reserve Bank Seeks Feedback On Insurance Enforcement And Distress Management
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – is seeking feedback on the penalties and enforcement tools available when supervising insurers and on its powers to manage distressed insurers... More>>



FMA: Directs Simplicity To Remove Misleading Advertising And Improve Compliance Processes
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has directed Simplicity NZ Limited to remove advertising materials that breached fair dealing provisions¹, and ensure future advertising is compliant.
The FMA direction relates to Simplicity’s ‘All Greys’ advertising campaign... More>>



Statistics: Fruit And Vegetables Drive Up Annual Food Prices
Annual food prices rose 6.8 percent in February 2022 compared with February 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was the largest annual increase since July 2011 when prices increased 7.9 percent... More>>

REINZ: Property Prices Rise Faster Than Rent Prices In Second Half Of 2021
Gisborne was the strongest performer for residential investors, with the highest annual increase in rental price and the only region to see an increase in rental yield year on year, according to the latest edition of the Capital Gains and Rental Yields Report for H2 2021 from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ)... More>>


National Road Carriers: Get Ready For Freight Cost Increases
The sharpest increases in fuel prices since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis will inevitably lead to increased freight cost increases says National Road Carriers (NRC) Association Chief Operating Officer James Smith... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 