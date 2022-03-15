University Of Auckland Appoints Linda Miller To Leadership Role

University of Auckland teacher professional development service Tui Tuia | Learning Circle - has announced the appointment of Linda Miller as a Leadership Consultant.

Ms Miller was principal of Otago Girls’ High School for 10 years and will now provide support and facilitation in the delivery of Learning Circle’s Growing Great Leaders ™ workshops across Australasia.

Learning Circle provides a range of leadership services for educators and schools in New Zealand and overseas; work that is informed by educational leadership research and the practical experience of an expert team of researchers, past principals, and senior leaders.

“Ms Miller will be tasked with supporting professional learning and development initiatives in Educational Leadership including consulting, training, coaching and mentoring of teachers, leaders and school communities,” says Learning Circle director Yvonne Lim.

In 2021 Ms Miller was seconded to the Teaching Council to lead a professional learning and development (PLD) programme for principals.

“During my tenure with the Teaching Council, I had the privilege of hearing from hundreds of principals who highlighted the challenges of their role and their desire for greater support; support that included professional learning to address their schools’ current needs in ways that are relevant to their own context.”

Mrs Lim says Learning Circle is privileged that someone of Linda’s calibre is joining the team.

“Linda’s extensive experience, influence and expertise within the education sector and NZQA has her well placed to expand on our offerings and deliver value to our stakeholders, which includes aspiring education leaders through to experienced principals.”

Ms Miller says she is looking forward to working with a team of “talented, experienced and effective” leadership consultants at Learning Circle.

“Our primary aim is to improve the outcomes for students across schools in New Zealand. I love the fact that the work the team engages in is both practice-based and firmly grounded in research-informed theory,” she says.

Providing support to, and affirming and empowering school leaders as they go about their work is also top of mind for Ms Miller.

“School leadership, particularly principalship, is complex, demanding, and often lonely. This role provides me with the opportunity to support and empower school leaders to make a real difference in their schools and communities by applying appropriate leadership practices in intentional ways; ways that build leadership in others and that support wellbeing for all as they improve student outcomes.”

Before joining Otago Girls’ High, Ms Miller was principal of Fiordland College, deputy principal of Blue Mountain College, and a review officer at the Education Review Office and national facilitator for NCEA Level 1 Geography at the NZQA.

© Scoop Media

