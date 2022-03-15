Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

University Of Auckland Appoints Linda Miller To Leadership Role

Tuesday, 15 March 2022, 10:30 am
Press Release: Tui Tuia

University of Auckland teacher professional development service Tui Tuia | Learning Circle - has announced the appointment of Linda Miller as a Leadership Consultant.

Ms Miller was principal of Otago Girls’ High School for 10 years and will now provide support and facilitation in the delivery of Learning Circle’s Growing Great Leaders ™ workshops across Australasia.

Learning Circle provides a range of leadership services for educators and schools in New Zealand and overseas; work that is informed by educational leadership research and the practical experience of an expert team of researchers, past principals, and senior leaders.

“Ms Miller will be tasked with supporting professional learning and development initiatives in Educational Leadership including consulting, training, coaching and mentoring of teachers, leaders and school communities,” says Learning Circle director Yvonne Lim.

In 2021 Ms Miller was seconded to the Teaching Council to lead a professional learning and development (PLD) programme for principals.

“During my tenure with the Teaching Council, I had the privilege of hearing from hundreds of principals who highlighted the challenges of their role and their desire for greater support; support that included professional learning to address their schools’ current needs in ways that are relevant to their own context.”

Mrs Lim says Learning Circle is privileged that someone of Linda’s calibre is joining the team.

“Linda’s extensive experience, influence and expertise within the education sector and NZQA has her well placed to expand on our offerings and deliver value to our stakeholders, which includes aspiring education leaders through to experienced principals.”

Ms Miller says she is looking forward to working with a team of “talented, experienced and effective” leadership consultants at Learning Circle.

“Our primary aim is to improve the outcomes for students across schools in New Zealand. I love the fact that the work the team engages in is both practice-based and firmly grounded in research-informed theory,” she says.

Providing support to, and affirming and empowering school leaders as they go about their work is also top of mind for Ms Miller.

“School leadership, particularly principalship, is complex, demanding, and often lonely. This role provides me with the opportunity to support and empower school leaders to make a real difference in their schools and communities by applying appropriate leadership practices in intentional ways; ways that build leadership in others and that support wellbeing for all as they improve student outcomes.”

Before joining Otago Girls’ High, Ms Miller was principal of Fiordland College, deputy principal of Blue Mountain College, and a review officer at the Education Review Office and national facilitator for NCEA Level 1 Geography at the NZQA.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Tui Tuia on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

International Migration: January 2022
International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>




Reserve Bank: Reserve Bank Seeks Feedback On Insurance Enforcement And Distress Management
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – is seeking feedback on the penalties and enforcement tools available when supervising insurers and on its powers to manage distressed insurers... More>>



FMA: Directs Simplicity To Remove Misleading Advertising And Improve Compliance Processes
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has directed Simplicity NZ Limited to remove advertising materials that breached fair dealing provisions¹, and ensure future advertising is compliant.
The FMA direction relates to Simplicity’s ‘All Greys’ advertising campaign... More>>



Statistics: Fruit And Vegetables Drive Up Annual Food Prices
Annual food prices rose 6.8 percent in February 2022 compared with February 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was the largest annual increase since July 2011 when prices increased 7.9 percent... More>>

REINZ: Property Prices Rise Faster Than Rent Prices In Second Half Of 2021
Gisborne was the strongest performer for residential investors, with the highest annual increase in rental price and the only region to see an increase in rental yield year on year, according to the latest edition of the Capital Gains and Rental Yields Report for H2 2021 from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ)... More>>


National Road Carriers: Get Ready For Freight Cost Increases
The sharpest increases in fuel prices since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis will inevitably lead to increased freight cost increases says National Road Carriers (NRC) Association Chief Operating Officer James Smith... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 