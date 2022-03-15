Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

International Co-working Outfit Servcorp Locks In New Flagship Wellington Office At Waterfront’s Site 9

Tuesday, 15 March 2022, 6:01 pm
Press Release: Willis Bond

Site 9 Artists Impression of West Facade

Australian multinational flexible workspace company Servcorp is the latest tenant to sign on to Willis Bond’s Site 9 development on Wellington’s waterfront.

Servcorp will lease the entire second floor, while major New Zealand law firm Bell Gully will occupy floors three and four.

The coworking and virtual office provider has chosen the base-isolated waterfront building as its new flagship Wellington location, with the organisation set to relocate near year from its existing premises in Lambton Quay.

"We are really looking forward to the completion of Site 9's construction. The waterfront landscape is a beautiful and ideal site for our new location in Wellington and we firmly believe that it will attract new clients wanting to utilise our suite of workplace services," says John Henderson, Servcorp COO.

Willis Bond Director, David McGuinness says that attracting such a respected international tenant is a testament to the quality and location of the building.

“Site 9 is one of a handful of prime central city waterfront locations in Wellington and is base-isolated for superior seismic resilience. It offers natural light from all directions, stunning harbour views, easy access to the CBD and public transport, as well as the much-loved amenity of the waterfront itself.

“We are delighted that Servcorp has chosen Site 9 as its new Wellington base. Having a coworking and virtual office business in the building will be an asset to other tenants and local businesses looking for flexible short-term space to accommodate project teams and future business needs,” says McGuinness.

Founded in 1978, Servcorp is recognised as one of the pioneers of the flexible workspace concept. It currently operates in more than 150 locations across 22 countries, including One World Trade Centre in New York and Singapore’s Marina Bay Financial Centre. It has only one other New Zealand location, in central Auckland.

Site 9 is Willis Bond’s seventh major development on the Wellington waterfront. Set to be completed in August this year, the building offers premium office and retail space set in prime position on the waterfront promenade at 15 Customhouse Quay.

Expressions of interest are still being taken for the final available 900 square metres of office space on Level 1 and for the three retail units on the ground floor, which are sized between 30 and 185 square metres.

With architecture by Athfield Architects and structural design by Dunning Thornton Consultants, the building has been designed to withstand a 1-in-1,000-year earthquake. The building is currently being built by construction partner LT McGuinness and is due to be completed in August this year.

Site 9 Artists Impression of interior office space

