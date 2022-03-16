Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Found In Translation: Nelson Refugee Dental Education Translation Project

Wednesday, 16 March 2022, 11:20 am
Press Release: New Zealand Dental Association

A dentist has embraced Nelson’s refugee community. Richmond dentist Dr Jacob Linn has successfully worked with the largest refugee communities in the region, helping to improve dental literacy and increase awareness of available dental services.

“I saw that a number of refugee patients were coming through the hospital system in Nelson. I identified there’s a real need for improved dental and oral health resources in languages that patients can understand. My goal was to breakdown the language barrier which has been preventing access to care,” said Dr Linn, who was then working in the Nelson-Marlborough DHB Dental Department.

In Nelson the main refugee ethnic groups are Colombian, Burmese, and Bhutanese. This became the starting point for the creation of the dental resources which have been distributed to local dental practices, education providers, and the communities themselves.

Dr Linn successfully applied for a $US1000 Oral Health Education grant from the New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) and Mars Wrigley Foundation Community Service Grants programme.

“We decided to focus on three main refugee communities in Nelson to maximise reach of the project. The Red Cross Pathways to Settlement programme has helped these groups relocate to the Nelson-Tasman region over the past 15 years. As a result, Red Cross have established connections within these communities and have assisted with distribution of these resources.

“What I love about this project has been liaising with different people, including the interpreters, and meeting with many people in the community,” concludes Dr Linn.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Dental Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Commerce Commission: Grants Clearance For Vocus/2degrees Merger
The Commerce Commission has granted clearance to a transaction that would see the merger of the Vocus Group with 2degrees. In reaching its decision, the Commission considered the potential impact of the proposed merger... More>>

International Migration: January 2022
International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>




Reserve Bank: Reserve Bank Seeks Feedback On Insurance Enforcement And Distress Management
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – is seeking feedback on the penalties and enforcement tools available when supervising insurers and on its powers to manage distressed insurers... More>>



Statistics: Fruit And Vegetables Drive Up Annual Food Prices
Annual food prices rose 6.8 percent in February 2022 compared with February 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was the largest annual increase since July 2011 when prices increased 7.9 percent... More>>

REINZ: Property Prices Rise Faster Than Rent Prices In Second Half Of 2021
Gisborne was the strongest performer for residential investors, with the highest annual increase in rental price and the only region to see an increase in rental yield year on year, according to the latest edition of the Capital Gains and Rental Yields Report for H2 2021 from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ)... More>>


National Road Carriers: Get Ready For Freight Cost Increases
The sharpest increases in fuel prices since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis will inevitably lead to increased freight cost increases says National Road Carriers (NRC) Association Chief Operating Officer James Smith... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 