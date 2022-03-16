Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Varroa Increasingly Responsible For NZ Bee Colony Losses

Wednesday, 16 March 2022, 11:47 am
Press Release: Apiculture NZ

New Zealand beekeepers have reported varroa to be the most common reason for over-wintering hive losses for the first time, according to the recently released NZ Colony Loss Survey.

The 2021 Survey found varroa was responsible for nearly 40% of all losses. This marks a change in the primary cause, with queen problems having consistently been attributed as the key reason for colony losses in the past six years of the survey.

The Survey noted that an estimated 5.3% of all living colonies were lost to varroa and related complications over the 2021 winter, significantly higher than the 1.6% recorded just five years ago.

Beekeepers surveyed reported a number of reasons for the losses due to varroa; including reinvasion post treatment and timing issues with treatments. Nineteen percent believed their varroa losses were due to ineffective products.

The report makes for sobering reading says Barry Foster, chair of Apiculture New Zealand’s Science and Research Focus Group.

“While there are multitude of factors attributed to varroa losses it is worrying that approximately 4% of beekeepers surveyed did not treat for varroa at all during the 2020/2021 season and that about a quarter of beekeepers surveyed do not monitor the success of their treatments, says Barry.

“Treating is only the first part of varroa management; you have to monitor to make sure those treatments have worked—otherwise you are leaving your hives, and the hives of others, at real risk.”

Overall, the winter loss rate was 13.6%, which equates to 109,800 colonies lost with regional variation an ongoing trend. The region with the greatest overall loss rate, and the highest loss rate attributed to varroa was the mid-North Island region—encompassing the Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay. The region reported 18.7% winter loss rates, with 8.6% of all colonies in this region lost to varroa.

“The fact that our colony losses are increasing year on year is a worrying trend and we need to up the ante in how we address the issues. That requires a united commitment to investment in research and education and a good start would be a commodity levy, something currently missing in the bee sector,” says Barry.

For the second year, NZ Colony Loss Survey asked for beekeepers’ sentiment on range of factors. Respondents were less positive about the economics of beekeeping, environmental factors, and the beekeeping lifestyle than in 2020. The report notes that “Given challenges presented by COVID-19, and low prices for non-mānuka honey, coupled with a sharp increase in reported varroa and wasps, a more pessimistic outlook is perhaps not surprising.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Apiculture NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Commerce Commission: Grants Clearance For Vocus/2degrees Merger
The Commerce Commission has granted clearance to a transaction that would see the merger of the Vocus Group with 2degrees. In reaching its decision, the Commission considered the potential impact of the proposed merger... More>>

International Migration: January 2022
International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>




Reserve Bank: Reserve Bank Seeks Feedback On Insurance Enforcement And Distress Management
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – is seeking feedback on the penalties and enforcement tools available when supervising insurers and on its powers to manage distressed insurers... More>>



Statistics: Fruit And Vegetables Drive Up Annual Food Prices
Annual food prices rose 6.8 percent in February 2022 compared with February 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was the largest annual increase since July 2011 when prices increased 7.9 percent... More>>

REINZ: Property Prices Rise Faster Than Rent Prices In Second Half Of 2021
Gisborne was the strongest performer for residential investors, with the highest annual increase in rental price and the only region to see an increase in rental yield year on year, according to the latest edition of the Capital Gains and Rental Yields Report for H2 2021 from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ)... More>>


National Road Carriers: Get Ready For Freight Cost Increases
The sharpest increases in fuel prices since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis will inevitably lead to increased freight cost increases says National Road Carriers (NRC) Association Chief Operating Officer James Smith... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 