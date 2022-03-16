Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pharmac To Fund New Treatments For Lung And Ovarian Cancer

Wednesday, 16 March 2022, 12:03 pm
Press Release: PHARMAC

Pharmac has confirmed today they are funding a bundle deal which will give New Zealanders more effective treatment options for lung cancer and ovarian cancer. The bundle deal also includes a new medicine for people with severe eosinophilic asthma.

The bundle deal with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is for:

  • durvalumab (brand name Imfinzi) for people with stage 3 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
  • widened access to olaparib (brand name Lynparza) to include first line treatment of people with certain types of high-grade ovarian cancer
  • benralizumab (brand name Fasenra) providing an additional treatment option for people with severe eosinophilic asthma, and
  • discounts on three already funded medicines - budesonide with eformoterol powder for inhalation (Symbicort Turbuhaler), fulvestrant (Faslodex) and gefitinib (Iressa)

“Access to these medicines should result in better health outcomes for those receiving treatment,” says Pharmac’s chief medical officer Dr David Hughes. “Durvalumab is a very effective treatment option for a group of people with stage 3 lung cancer. Olaparib will be funded earlier for people with a certain type of high-grade ovarian cancer. Benralizumab will be funded as an alternative treatment for those with severe eosinophilic asthma and for those who can’t use or don’t respond to mepolizumab.”

“Pharmac is committed to tackling inequities in access and outcomes,” says Dr Hughes. “We acknowledge that these conditions – lung and ovarian cancers and severe asthma – disproportionately affect Māori and Pacific people. We are reducing barriers where we can, and we hope that this would result in improvements in outcomes for our priority populations.”

“We know that to get the best from these treatments, early diagnosis is key. We also know that a high proportion of those with lung cancer are diagnosed at Stage 4. Pharmac still wants to fund immunotherapy treatments for people with later stages of lung cancer when we have funding available. The funding of durvalumab won’t limit our ability to do that.”

Bundle deals are made when Pharmac negotiates with one supplier for multiple medicines at a competitive rate. This gives Pharmac the flexibility to fund more new treatments and make treatments that are already funded available to more people.

“This is the Pharmac model in action – funding more medicines for more Kiwis, by negotiating great deals with our suppliers.”

© Scoop Media

Find more from PHARMAC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Commerce Commission: Grants Clearance For Vocus/2degrees Merger
The Commerce Commission has granted clearance to a transaction that would see the merger of the Vocus Group with 2degrees. In reaching its decision, the Commission considered the potential impact of the proposed merger... More>>

International Migration: January 2022
International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>




Reserve Bank: Reserve Bank Seeks Feedback On Insurance Enforcement And Distress Management
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – is seeking feedback on the penalties and enforcement tools available when supervising insurers and on its powers to manage distressed insurers... More>>



Statistics: Fruit And Vegetables Drive Up Annual Food Prices
Annual food prices rose 6.8 percent in February 2022 compared with February 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was the largest annual increase since July 2011 when prices increased 7.9 percent... More>>

REINZ: Property Prices Rise Faster Than Rent Prices In Second Half Of 2021
Gisborne was the strongest performer for residential investors, with the highest annual increase in rental price and the only region to see an increase in rental yield year on year, according to the latest edition of the Capital Gains and Rental Yields Report for H2 2021 from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ)... More>>


National Road Carriers: Get Ready For Freight Cost Increases
The sharpest increases in fuel prices since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis will inevitably lead to increased freight cost increases says National Road Carriers (NRC) Association Chief Operating Officer James Smith... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 