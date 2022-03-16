Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kia Ora Cobber – NZ Tourism Industry Thrilled At Border Reopening Plans

Wednesday, 16 March 2022, 12:24 pm
Press Release: Tourism Industry Aotearoa

Tourism operators are thrilled they can look forward to welcoming international manuhiri, following today’s announcement that New Zealand’s borders are reopening to many international travellers.

“After around 730 days of pain in the two years since our international borders closed, tourism operators finally have confirmation they can get back to business,” Tourism Industry Aotearoa Communications Manager Ann-Marie Johnson says.

“Tourism was the first industry to be affected by the pandemic and will be the last to recover. Tourism operators both large and small have made huge sacrifices but

can now focus on rebuilding their businesses,” Ms Johnson says.

TIA is grateful that the Government has listened to our advocacy on behalf of our members and brought forward the border reopening dates.

Australian visitors, who have traditionally been New Zealand’s biggest market, will be able to return from 11.59pm on 12 April, coinciding with their school holiday period and the Easter break. Visitors from visa-waiver countries including the USA, UK, Japan, Germany, Korea and Singapore, will be able to enter from 11.59pm on 1 May.

“We hope today’s announcement will give some Australian families time to book their holiday travel. But looking further ahead, it will definitely be a huge boost for our ski season,” Ms Johnson says.

Although borders will be open to many travellers from the rest of the world over the coming weeks, it is anticipated that there will be a gradual rather than a rapid recovery during 2022, she says.

The most important aspect of today’s announcement is that it provides certainty for travellers to plan ahead and make their bookings, and for tourism operators to prepare their businesses, hire staff and renew contact with their international markets.

Many parts of the tourism industry operate to long lead times. Airlines and the cruise sector in particular are finalising their schedules and selling itineraries for next summer.

TIA’s Tourism Industry Roadmap suggests that it could be 2024 before the industry reaches its ‘new normal’.

The industry has been working hard over the last two years to ensure it builds back sustainably and attract high quality visitors.

“We are ready to get back to contributing to Aotearoa and New Zealanders, not only economically but also by bringing vibrancy and diversity to our communities,” Ms Johnson says.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Tourism Industry Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Commerce Commission: Grants Clearance For Vocus/2degrees Merger
The Commerce Commission has granted clearance to a transaction that would see the merger of the Vocus Group with 2degrees. In reaching its decision, the Commission considered the potential impact of the proposed merger... More>>

International Migration: January 2022
International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>




Reserve Bank: Reserve Bank Seeks Feedback On Insurance Enforcement And Distress Management
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – is seeking feedback on the penalties and enforcement tools available when supervising insurers and on its powers to manage distressed insurers... More>>



Statistics: Fruit And Vegetables Drive Up Annual Food Prices
Annual food prices rose 6.8 percent in February 2022 compared with February 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was the largest annual increase since July 2011 when prices increased 7.9 percent... More>>

REINZ: Property Prices Rise Faster Than Rent Prices In Second Half Of 2021
Gisborne was the strongest performer for residential investors, with the highest annual increase in rental price and the only region to see an increase in rental yield year on year, according to the latest edition of the Capital Gains and Rental Yields Report for H2 2021 from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ)... More>>


National Road Carriers: Get Ready For Freight Cost Increases
The sharpest increases in fuel prices since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis will inevitably lead to increased freight cost increases says National Road Carriers (NRC) Association Chief Operating Officer James Smith... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 