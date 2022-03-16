Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

KMD Changes Name To Reflect The Group’s Vision

Wednesday, 16 March 2022, 1:15 pm
Press Release: KMD Brands

Leading global outdoor, lifestyle and sports company, KMD Brands Limited (ASX: KMD, ‘KMD’ or the ‘Company’), today begins trading under its new name ‘KMD Brands’ (formerly Kathmandu Holdings) as it executes the rollout of its refreshed corporate strategy and group vision.

Refreshed corporate strategy

The new parent company name and refreshed strategy brings KMD’s brands together under an overarching corporate identity, harnessing the Company’s evolution over the past 35 years.

The corporate strategy consists of four key pillars - building global brands, elevating digital, leveraging operational excellence, and showcasing leadership in ESG – which are designed to support KMD’s growth as a brand-led global multi-channel business.

Since the acquisition of Oboz and Rip Curl, the Company has been looking to distinguish the holding company from the Kathmandu brand. The change to KMD Brands is an outward sign of the transformation that has occurred within the group in recent years and its future strategy, while still acknowledging its history.

KMD Brands Group CEO, Michael Daly said:

“We are building global brands, including growing Rip Curl in North America, and making it the pre-eminent surf brand in Australasia. We are launching Kathmandu into North America and Europe highlighting its Australasian heritage and harnessing the specialist leadership and values that Oboz is known for in North America to grow into Australasia and then Europe.”

A focus on improving digital execution by investing in whole-of-group platforms that support unified customer experience and commerce operations is a key feature of the KMD Brands’ strategy. This is supported by the launch of new and improved loyalty programs to allow personalised communications.

Operational excellence programmes that accelerate cross-brand opportunities through optimising the supply chain, harnessing core-system upgrades and product innovation enable each brand’s products to lead in their respective categories.

By extending Kathmandu’s B Corp accreditation to Rip Curl and Oboz and setting Science Based Targets aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement, KMD Brands will strengthen its ESG leadership position in the sector globally.

Michael Daly said:

“Our new company name, KMD Brands, heralds an exciting time for the group as we evolve into a leading family of global outdoor brands that are renowned for quality, innovation and sustainability.”

New Purpose and Vision

As part of the change of Company name, a new purpose and vision statement for the group has been established. KMD’s vision is to be the leading family of global outdoor brands – designed for purpose, driven by innovation, best for people and planet. As the parent company, KMD brings vision and strategic guidance to enable group synergies and to create more than the sum of the parts of its individual brands.

Michael Daly said:

“Our purpose is to inspire people to explore and love the outdoors. All our brands are focussed on supporting, enhancing and encouraging activities for the outdoor consumer.”

The Company has also developed a new logo for KMD Brands and designed creative assets which will feature across its investor website and investor presentation materials, including textured designs representing the sky, land and sea.

