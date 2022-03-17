Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealanders Are Switched On When It Comes To Telecommunications

Thursday, 17 March 2022, 9:23 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission

New Zealanders know what they like when it comes to telecommunications, and they like new technology, and the ability to use it flexibly.

“Kiwis are enthusiastic adopters of telecommunications technology,” said Telecommunications Commissioner Tristan Gilbertson. “In 2021, we have seen that they increasingly expect telecommunication products and services to offer high levels of flexibility alongside functionality and connectivity.”

Released today, the Commerce Commission’s 15th Annual Telecommunications Monitoring Report shows increasing uptake of uncapped mobile plans, and steady increases in both fixed and mobile data usage. The average amount of data used on a fixed line connection rose from 284 GB to 330 GB per month, and for mobile connections, from 3.29 GB to 4.21 GB per month.

Meanwhile, the number of copper connections has dropped by 30 percent in the last year. Most consumers coming off copper have moved to fibre, but some are moving to wireless broadband. New Zealand has one of the highest levels of wireless broadband uptake in the OECD, with 15 percent of broadband connections now on this technology.

“In 2020, we noticed that COVID-19 lockdown restrictions were accelerating the growth in fixed broadband data usage. While we have seen this trend continue, it has eased this year, with a shift towards products that enable greater flexibility in the way Kiwis work, study, play and stay connected.”

In 2021, there were big jumps in the number of residential and business consumers choosing uncapped ‘endless’ mobile plans – up 143 percent and 165 percent respectively on the previous year. Mobile is moving in the same direction as fixed broadband, where 79 percent of households are on ‘unlimited’ data plans.

“We have all had to adapt our routines and lifestyles to deal with the range of disruptions and challenges that the pandemic has created. Telecommunications can go a long way to help us adapt, so the findings and trends we have seen in our monitoring report this year reflect the shifting priorities of our purchasing choices.”

The Annual Telecommunications Monitoring Report measures and identifies trends in the competition, development and performance of New Zealand’s telecommunications markets. The report also includes fixed broadband and mobile market share figures, which are largely unchanged from 2020.

The Commission is looking to improve the format and contents of the Annual Telecommunications Monitoring Report in future to ensure that it remains relevant and fit for purpose. A consultation process to seek views will kick off later this year.

The full 2021 Annual Telecommunications Market Monitoring Report is available on the Commission’s website. 
 

 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Commerce Commission: Grants Clearance For Vocus/2degrees Merger
The Commerce Commission has granted clearance to a transaction that would see the merger of the Vocus Group with 2degrees. In reaching its decision, the Commission considered the potential impact of the proposed merger... More>>

International Migration: January 2022
International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>




Reserve Bank: Reserve Bank Seeks Feedback On Insurance Enforcement And Distress Management
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – is seeking feedback on the penalties and enforcement tools available when supervising insurers and on its powers to manage distressed insurers... More>>



Statistics: Fruit And Vegetables Drive Up Annual Food Prices
Annual food prices rose 6.8 percent in February 2022 compared with February 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was the largest annual increase since July 2011 when prices increased 7.9 percent... More>>

REINZ: Property Prices Rise Faster Than Rent Prices In Second Half Of 2021
Gisborne was the strongest performer for residential investors, with the highest annual increase in rental price and the only region to see an increase in rental yield year on year, according to the latest edition of the Capital Gains and Rental Yields Report for H2 2021 from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ)... More>>


National Road Carriers: Get Ready For Freight Cost Increases
The sharpest increases in fuel prices since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis will inevitably lead to increased freight cost increases says National Road Carriers (NRC) Association Chief Operating Officer James Smith... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 