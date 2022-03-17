Kiwis Embrace Home Cooking, Vote Parmco Best Ovens Provider

Kiwis are embracing home cooking, looking to upgrade to more sophisticated ovens after two years of being forced into the kitchen due to the pandemic.

More than 20% of us reckon we’re better bakers as a result of the pandemic, and now we’re keen to buy ovens that self-clean and have more than the basic cooking functions.

While only 6% say they’ve already upgraded their oven, double that (11%) say they’ve purchased a self-cleaning oven, and another 20% of us say we intend to. Furthermore, more than one in five of us now look for ovens with more than basic cooking functions.

Another notable trend is the shift away from gas ovens due to environmental concerns, a movement that is being led by our younger generations. While only 10% of us use gas ovens, it seems far fewer will in the future. More than one in five of under 30s say they’ll shift away from gas given its impact on the environment.

The survey was carried out to find the winner of Canstar’s award for Most Satisfied Customers | Ovens. New Zealand company Parmco Appliances won the crown!

The single biggest driver of satisfaction is cooking performance and value for money, followed by ease of cleaning, ease of use, functionality and features and design. Parmco swept 5 stars in overall satisfaction, cooking performance, value for money and ease of use.

Jose George, Canstar NZ General Manager, said the research shows how dramatically our habits have changed, as the restrictions required by the pandemic have altered the way we live.

“We’ve long shaken off our reputation of being a nation of ‘meat and three veg’ meals, and now it seems we’re becoming far more interested in homemade culinary experiences,” Mr George said. “We’re keen to cook for ourselves and our families, and look after our environment.

“Owning an oven that satisfies our lifestyle needs is a must, and Kiwis have clearly endorsed Parmco as a favourite. We congratulate them on their success!”

Dean Dodds, General Manager at Parmco Sales, said, “Parmco are absolutely delighted to win the Most Satisfied Customers I Ovens. Being a small, tightknit, 100%-owned and operated NZ company and being recognised by our fellow Kiwis as market leaders - there is no greater honour.

“This award is recognition of our outstanding staff and their work delivering these great products.”

