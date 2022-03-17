Magnificent Clifftop-estate With ‘tor’-riffic Sea Views Goes Up For Sale

A palatial clifftop home overlooking one of the rarest geographic land features on Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour has been placed on the market for sale.

The grand five-bedroom home sits on some 3,743-square metres of clifftop land with huge sweeping lawns overlooking Waiake Beach at the northern end of Auckland’s East Coast Bays.

The landmark Torbay tor – or small vegetation-capped island - sits offshore at the tip of the property. Auckland’s only other tor is the much more visible Watchman’s Island which sits just to the west of the city’s harbour bridge.

The Waiake property for sale has access through private gates meandering down a path under mature Pohutukawas, to the sandy beach and boat ramp located at the end of Rock Isle Road - making the Torbay tor reachable by swimmers of most abilities. Rock Isle Beach within Winstone Cove is one of the North Shore’s best kept beach swimming locations.

The house comprises 355-sqaure metres of living space and multiple outdoor entertaining areas, clad with stately brick and cedar. The 1980s style home for sale also contains multiple living areas and dining rooms, a separate sleepout suitable to be used for guest accommodation, as well as a gym, sauna and games room complex overlooking an inground heart-shaped swimming pool surrounded by landscaped tropical palms and gardens.

The spectacularly located two-storey home at 59 Rock Isle Road in Waiake – within the Torbay coastal suburb - is now being jointly marketed for sale by negotiation through Bayleys Real Estate and Barfoot & Thompson. Salespeople John Greenwood of Bayleys Real Estate and Nadja Court of Barfoot & Thompson, said the vast wrap-around flat grassed lawn segmenting the home from the sea had enough space to sustain anything from a volleyball court or kids’ cricket wicket through to a miniature football pitch.

“Saying that, a well-struck six hit over the pohutukawa-lined boundary in a game of back yard cricket would require the fielding side to roll up their trousers and wade into the coastline below to retrieve the ball,” Greenwood joked.

“The dual-facing deck coming off the upper storey mezzanine lounge would make an ideal spectator grandstand for any such recreational sporting endeavours on the grounds below.

“The property’s ocean-facing aspect does however ensure a choice of either sun-filled or shade-protected panoramas for all day enjoyment and relaxation – whether looking out over Waiake Beach, across to the tor and Rangitoto, or beside the sheltered pool compound with its tropical garden surrounds.

“All this comes with total privacy from the beaches below and being set well back from Rock Isle Road through the gated driveway.”

Mature tree hedge lines along the internal boundaries add to the property’s overall total privacy from neighbouring addresses.

Greenwood said that while the substantial home had faithfully delivered decades of laughter-filled family entertainment for its owners and their children, the dwelling was now prime for renovation and modernisation, or for a totally new grand residence to be built on the unrivalled seaside location.

Greenwood said that subject to council consents, the “jewel of Rock Isle Road” site could also be subdivided into up to five smaller sections to sustain the creation of high-end new dwellings in a multitude of configurations.

He expected buyer interest to come from the likes of an ex-pat’ Kiwi returning to New Zealand and looking for a beachside residence reminiscent of their childhood days on the North Shore, a high-net-worth New Zealand resident looking to purchase a substantial single dwelling waterfront property, or a developer looking to secure a rare piece of coastal residential land suitable for subdivision.

