Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ProCare Mobile Health On The Move – Ara Hauora Ready To Address Unmet Health Needs

Thursday, 17 March 2022, 4:09 pm
Press Release: ProCare Health

ProCare is excited to announce it has launched a new mobile health service, called Ara Hauora – Your health, your way, together, to help address unmet health needs for whānau across Tāmaki Makaurau and to improve health outcomes.

Ara Hauora is a family centred initiative, where a team of Nurses and Health Coaches take mobile van services home to whānau who will benefit most through outreach. Support will include a wide range of services rather than being limited by time and/or a specific health issue.

This service is designed to work in partnership with ProCare’s general practices to identify and reduce barriers for whānau accessing their regular health and wellbeing services. The team will work with the whānau to address these barriers, and guide them back to their general practice.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at ProCare says: “We’re excited to launch Ara Hauora and reach whānau that need support.

“The benefit of the Ara Hauora mobile service is that it can support a whānau centred model of care, as it will be able to work with each member of the household on a range of services and unmet needs. For example, this could be child immunisation, or health education on managing a chronic condition that led to hospital admission. It could be navigating other social needs such as housing, or it could be support for an adult who might have multiple health conditions to be aware of what help they may be entitled to,” continues Norwell.

Mihi Blair, Kaiwhakahaere Māori says: “It is well documented that there are significant inequities in access, quality of service and outcomes in New Zealand’s healthcare system. Across Aotearoa, Māori and Pasifika people and those in low socioeconomic groups are still the most disadvantaged from a health perspective. Our mobile health service is about acting now to reduce health inequities – particularly in light of Covid - and is about honouring our commitment to Te Tiriti.”

Viv Pole, Senior Advisor for Pacific Health at ProCare, says: “We needed a new model of care that is more responsive to the needs of our Māori and Pacific population to help them stay connected to the health system. We have met four general practices who are excited for this support and ready to work with the Ara Hauora team - Mangere Health Centre, Swanson Medical Centre, Doctors Middlemore and Bakerfield Medical & Urgent Care Clinic. We know we will have many more practices across our network who will be interested in working with us in due course.”

The Ara Hauora team will work closely with general practices to identify whānau suitable for a home visit, offer a range of assistance and check-ups and start the kōrero of how their general practice can support them.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ProCare Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


External Reporting Board: New Zealand A Step Closer Towards Climate Reporting
Today, the External Reporting Board has released the second part of the Climate-related Disclosure standards for public consultation. This release focuses on Strategy, and Metrics and Targets... More>>



Commerce Commission: Grants Clearance For Vocus/2degrees Merger
The Commerce Commission has granted clearance to a transaction that would see the merger of the Vocus Group with 2degrees. In reaching its decision, the Commission considered the potential impact of the proposed merger... More>>

International Migration: January 2022
International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>


Fonterra: Reports Its Interim Results
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced its 2022 Interim Results which show the Co-op has delivered a half year Profit After Tax of NZ$364 million... More>>

Statistics: Fruit And Vegetables Drive Up Annual Food Prices
Annual food prices rose 6.8 percent in February 2022 compared with February 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was the largest annual increase since July 2011 when prices increased 7.9 percent... More>>

REINZ: Property Prices Rise Faster Than Rent Prices In Second Half Of 2021
Gisborne was the strongest performer for residential investors, with the highest annual increase in rental price and the only region to see an increase in rental yield year on year, according to the latest edition of the Capital Gains and Rental Yields Report for H2 2021 from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ)... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 