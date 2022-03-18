Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Enghouse Interactive Chooses Azure For Asia Pacific CCaaS Node

Friday, 18 March 2022, 9:26 am
Press Release: Enghouse

Sydney, 17 March 2022 - Enghouse Interactive, a leading developer of contact centre software and services, has established an Australian and New Zealand node to help local customers move customer service operations to the cloud.

The new node for Australia and New Zealand is Enghouse’s third globally, and is part of a strategy to help customers migrate their contact centre from on-premise in search of more flexible and cost effective cloud-based solutions.

More than 20 Enghouse customers are already being migrated to the live node, which is co-located in Microsoft’s Australasian Azure cloud.

James Owens, Managing Director & VP APAC, Enghouse Interactive, says “Our customers are increasingly asking for the improved security, flexibility and performance that comes with CCaaS, including the ability to add capacity during peak demand periods. We chose the Australia/NZ Azure cloud because it offers customers a secure and familiar technology as many are already using Microsoft Teams natively with their Enghouse Contact Centre solution”.

“Setting up a CCaaS node in this region also helps organisations meet industry regulatory requirements or their own preferences governing the location of their data. With additional need to protect Personal Identifiable Information (PII) and a heightened awareness of malicious activity risk, many organisations are rejecting offshore storage and services.”

Microsoft says the move by Enghouse demonstrates the high, consistently growing demand in New Zealand for local cloud-based services to support new, more flexible ways of working and deliver better customer service.

“The past three years have seen more businesses than ever before realise the value of technology and managed services to transform their organisations, whether it’s through new and better customer engagement, optimising workflows or driving efficiencies. Enghouse’s Contact Centre as a Service does all three, while also making the most of Azure’s scalability to help customers manage their costs and capacity. We’re delighted Enghouse is investing in helping local businesses embrace technology with confidence, which is critical to growing New Zealand’s economy,” says Robert Havranek, Modern Work and Security Business Group Lead at Microsoft New Zealand.

New Zealand-based Microsoft partner Umbrellar managed the Azure integration. Umbrellar’s Head of Cloud Technology, Rob Farnell, commented, “Facilitating organisations by accelerating their deployment of applications into Microsoft Azure enables developers and software engineers to manifest superior cloud-ready solutions. CCaaS in Azure removes a previously difficult to manage on-premises or in-country component and perfectly illustrates the power of Cloud Computing for organisations”.

Enghouse Interactive is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and a member of Microsoft’s Technology Adoption Program (TAP) for Teams, having previously partnered with Microsoft on both Lync and Skype for Business. Enghouse has worked with Microsoft for more than 14 years and deployed contact centres in a Microsoft environment all around the world, including hundreds of customers in this region.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Enghouse on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


External Reporting Board: New Zealand A Step Closer Towards Climate Reporting
Today, the External Reporting Board has released the second part of the Climate-related Disclosure standards for public consultation. This release focuses on Strategy, and Metrics and Targets... More>>



Commerce Commission: Grants Clearance For Vocus/2degrees Merger
The Commerce Commission has granted clearance to a transaction that would see the merger of the Vocus Group with 2degrees. In reaching its decision, the Commission considered the potential impact of the proposed merger... More>>

International Migration: January 2022
International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>


Fonterra: Reports Its Interim Results
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced its 2022 Interim Results which show the Co-op has delivered a half year Profit After Tax of NZ$364 million... More>>

Statistics: Fruit And Vegetables Drive Up Annual Food Prices
Annual food prices rose 6.8 percent in February 2022 compared with February 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was the largest annual increase since July 2011 when prices increased 7.9 percent... More>>

REINZ: Property Prices Rise Faster Than Rent Prices In Second Half Of 2021
Gisborne was the strongest performer for residential investors, with the highest annual increase in rental price and the only region to see an increase in rental yield year on year, according to the latest edition of the Capital Gains and Rental Yields Report for H2 2021 from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ)... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 