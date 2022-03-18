Enghouse Interactive Chooses Azure For Asia Pacific CCaaS Node

Sydney, 17 March 2022 - Enghouse Interactive, a leading developer of contact centre software and services, has established an Australian and New Zealand node to help local customers move customer service operations to the cloud.

The new node for Australia and New Zealand is Enghouse’s third globally, and is part of a strategy to help customers migrate their contact centre from on-premise in search of more flexible and cost effective cloud-based solutions.

More than 20 Enghouse customers are already being migrated to the live node, which is co-located in Microsoft’s Australasian Azure cloud.

James Owens, Managing Director & VP APAC, Enghouse Interactive, says “Our customers are increasingly asking for the improved security, flexibility and performance that comes with CCaaS, including the ability to add capacity during peak demand periods. We chose the Australia/NZ Azure cloud because it offers customers a secure and familiar technology as many are already using Microsoft Teams natively with their Enghouse Contact Centre solution”.

“Setting up a CCaaS node in this region also helps organisations meet industry regulatory requirements or their own preferences governing the location of their data. With additional need to protect Personal Identifiable Information (PII) and a heightened awareness of malicious activity risk, many organisations are rejecting offshore storage and services.”

Microsoft says the move by Enghouse demonstrates the high, consistently growing demand in New Zealand for local cloud-based services to support new, more flexible ways of working and deliver better customer service.

“The past three years have seen more businesses than ever before realise the value of technology and managed services to transform their organisations, whether it’s through new and better customer engagement, optimising workflows or driving efficiencies. Enghouse’s Contact Centre as a Service does all three, while also making the most of Azure’s scalability to help customers manage their costs and capacity. We’re delighted Enghouse is investing in helping local businesses embrace technology with confidence, which is critical to growing New Zealand’s economy,” says Robert Havranek, Modern Work and Security Business Group Lead at Microsoft New Zealand.

New Zealand-based Microsoft partner Umbrellar managed the Azure integration. Umbrellar’s Head of Cloud Technology, Rob Farnell, commented, “Facilitating organisations by accelerating their deployment of applications into Microsoft Azure enables developers and software engineers to manifest superior cloud-ready solutions. CCaaS in Azure removes a previously difficult to manage on-premises or in-country component and perfectly illustrates the power of Cloud Computing for organisations”.

Enghouse Interactive is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and a member of Microsoft’s Technology Adoption Program (TAP) for Teams, having previously partnered with Microsoft on both Lync and Skype for Business. Enghouse has worked with Microsoft for more than 14 years and deployed contact centres in a Microsoft environment all around the world, including hundreds of customers in this region.

