Adrian Griffin Appointed Managing Director For SAP New Zealand

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Adrian Griffin has been appointed Managing Director (MD) SAP New Zealand. Griffin takes over from Phil Cameron who was recently promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer for SAP Australia and New Zealand.

Adrian Griffin

As Managing Director, Griffin will be responsible for all customer operations in New Zealand.

Griffin joined SAP 12 years ago as part of SAP Services and was responsible for driving key customer transformations. For the past five years, Griffin has led a successful team in his role as General Manager, NZ Industries Team (Private Sector).

Griffin is a strong advocate for emerging talent at SAP, supporting both the SAP Academy program and STAR Intern program.

Damien Bueno, President and Managing Director of SAP Australia and New Zealand said, “The success of our business in New Zealand is crucial to the success of the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) market unit. New Zealand is home to some of our most innovative and forward-thinking customers who are seeking greater flexibility, and faster innovation cycles, and as such are embracing cloud technologies at rapid pace.

“I believe Adrian’s appointment will broaden and strengthen our leadership team in New Zealand. He brings exceptional leadership qualities to the role of MD. His focus on customer success combined with his collaborative and empathetic leadership style will ensure our customers are supported to grow and succeed in this dynamic market.”

Adrian Griffin, Managing Director, SAP New Zealand, said, “There is a huge opportunity in New Zealand now, with organisations searching for ways to not just be resilient to the pandemic but to be able to move forward with growth, and in ways that better equip them for the challenges ahead. I’m thrilled to be in a position to help customers across New Zealand achieve their ambitions and I look forward to delivering some outstanding results in 2022 and beyond.”

Griffin’s appointment is effective immediately. He continues to be based in Auckland.

About SAP

SAP’s strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organisations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

