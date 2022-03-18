Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

CCCFA Rule Change Will Re-expose Affordability Crisis

Friday, 18 March 2022, 9:53 am
Press Release: Affordit NZ

Despite the recent amendments, the frustrations experienced by borrowers and lenders around the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act’s (CCCFA) new affordability rules reported in the media, is not due to poor legislation, but instead banking technology which is still under development, and lenders who aren’t experts in how people spend their money.

Financial coach and founder of Affordit NZ, Shula Newland said: “The rules were good, but it is just very hard to determine how people spend money, or to have conversations around how they could get affordability.

“The new amendment rules will now open up the door to “made up” budgets again which look to the future without first understanding the past – which is the perennial problem confronting lenders.”

Having worked daily with regular Kiwi families, helping them get ahead and achieve true affordability for the things they need and want, Newland says the fact that so many people were declined is not so much an indictment of the new rules, but of the dire financial predicament that many Kiwi families are in; they just don't realise it.

To help solve the problem of affordability, Newland recently founded www.affordability.co.nz – a social enterprise website designed to help people who do not meet affordability criteria to rehabilitate their financial situation, or access credit from more responsible sources if their situation is dire.

Newland says that the methods lenders and brokers use to assess affordability are “pretty clunky”, while the consequences for breaking the law are severe.

“This leads to time delays and more conservative decision making, and it is why some lenders may have been perceived as overzealous in their application of the new rules.

"Accurate and quick technology that can properly assess affordability just doesn't exist at the moment, which means lenders need to manually check everything, and that's a reason why we're getting some marginal decisions."

Newland says that while there has been some publicity in the media about the increase in credit rejections, it is not something she has witnessed yet.

If anything, Newland says she is seeing mortgages approved for higher amounts than is affordable because income streams, like additional overtime, have been affected by Omnicom.

"We are happy to do a free review if you have been declined a loan and think you did have affordability or vice versa – we can look at your True Affordability and assess whether the decline or approval was reasonable, and discuss options for you to prove your affordability.

“We recently helped a client that got into their own home before the new affordability rules started. They borrowed from a non-bank lender, but their income had dropped and interest rates are rising. Now they can barely afford the loan repayments and will likely need to sell their home.

“This is not a good thing when the market is dropping, and is an example of why the rules were introduced. It is the reason why banks sometimes need to err on the side of caution.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Affordit NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


External Reporting Board: New Zealand A Step Closer Towards Climate Reporting
Today, the External Reporting Board has released the second part of the Climate-related Disclosure standards for public consultation. This release focuses on Strategy, and Metrics and Targets... More>>



Commerce Commission: Grants Clearance For Vocus/2degrees Merger
The Commerce Commission has granted clearance to a transaction that would see the merger of the Vocus Group with 2degrees. In reaching its decision, the Commission considered the potential impact of the proposed merger... More>>

International Migration: January 2022
International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>


Fonterra: Reports Its Interim Results
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced its 2022 Interim Results which show the Co-op has delivered a half year Profit After Tax of NZ$364 million... More>>

Statistics: Fruit And Vegetables Drive Up Annual Food Prices
Annual food prices rose 6.8 percent in February 2022 compared with February 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was the largest annual increase since July 2011 when prices increased 7.9 percent... More>>

REINZ: Property Prices Rise Faster Than Rent Prices In Second Half Of 2021
Gisborne was the strongest performer for residential investors, with the highest annual increase in rental price and the only region to see an increase in rental yield year on year, according to the latest edition of the Capital Gains and Rental Yields Report for H2 2021 from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ)... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 