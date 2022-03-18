Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

International Day Of Forests Worthy Of Celebration

Friday, 18 March 2022, 10:06 am
Press Release: NZ Forest Service

The International Day of Forests is a great opportunity to reflect on the critical role our forests play in the lives of New Zealanders across the country, says Te Uru Rākau – New Zealand Forest Service.

International Day of Forests is on Monday, March 21, and aims to celebrate and raise awareness of the importance of all of New Zealand’s 9.7 million hectares of forests – exotic and native – covering 38 per cent of the land.

“Trees are part of peoples’ everyday lives, no matter whether they live in rural or suburban areas or city centres,” says Alex Wilson, Grants & Partnerships Director, Forest Development, at Te Uru Rākau – New Zealand Forest Service.

“I am encouraging everyone in New Zealand, no matter where you are, to take a moment on Monday and reflect on the value our forests add to our communities, biodiversity, local economies and everyday lives and activities.

“Forests provide people with goods such as timber, fuel, food and fodder, help combat climate change, protect and enhance biodiversity, soils, rivers, and reservoirs, and serve as areas where people can get close to nature."

Since 2018, Te Uru Rākau – New Zealand Forest Service has supported planting of nearly 350 million native and exotic trees, with benefits for all in Aotearoa.

“I’m proud of the work being done to enable and support tree planting projects all over the country. It’s also worth noting these projects are not just confined to rural and provincial areas, but urban and inner city too,” Alex Wilson says.

“Te Uru Rākau – New Zealand Forest Service has supported conservation volunteers to plant urban forests for example through the Forests in the Heart of Wellington project on Mt Victoria, which over the last three years has resulted in 45,000 native trees being planted by the community.

Another project in the capital, at Owhiro Bay, starts this year with planting of a further 20,000 native trees.

“These forests are really important spaces for cities. Among other things, they provide important habitat for wildlife and opportunity for urban residents to spend time enjoying nature.”

At the other end of Te Ika-a-Māui, (the North Island), Forward Whangarei has planted more than 80,000 trees at multiple sites across the Northland region over two years. This highly motivated group is planting another 50,000 trees at various sites. Planting kicked off in 2021 and is continuing through 2022.

“Forward Whangarei is a great example of a volunteer organisation doing extraordinary work for their community that will leave a lasting legacy for generations to come,” Alex Wilson says.

Te Uru Rākau – New Zealand Forest Service is committed to investing in tree planting, and funding options include the Hill County Erosion and Matariki Tu Rākau. The Sustainable Food & Fibre Futures fund is another investment tool available via the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

The Matariki Tu Rākau fund is also now open for applications for less than one hectare of commemorative planting on marae and public land.

“Forests play a key role in many priority areas,” says Alex Wilson. “It enhances regional development, enables strong partnerships with Māori to realise the potential of their land, improves water quality, enhances New Zealand’s biodiversity, and reduces erosion as well as carbon emissions.

“These are all part of MPI’s Fit for a Better World roadmap and building a stronger Aotearoa,” says Alex Wilson.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from NZ Forest Service on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


External Reporting Board: New Zealand A Step Closer Towards Climate Reporting
Today, the External Reporting Board has released the second part of the Climate-related Disclosure standards for public consultation. This release focuses on Strategy, and Metrics and Targets... More>>



Commerce Commission: Grants Clearance For Vocus/2degrees Merger
The Commerce Commission has granted clearance to a transaction that would see the merger of the Vocus Group with 2degrees. In reaching its decision, the Commission considered the potential impact of the proposed merger... More>>

International Migration: January 2022
International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>


Fonterra: Reports Its Interim Results
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced its 2022 Interim Results which show the Co-op has delivered a half year Profit After Tax of NZ$364 million... More>>

Statistics: Fruit And Vegetables Drive Up Annual Food Prices
Annual food prices rose 6.8 percent in February 2022 compared with February 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was the largest annual increase since July 2011 when prices increased 7.9 percent... More>>

REINZ: Property Prices Rise Faster Than Rent Prices In Second Half Of 2021
Gisborne was the strongest performer for residential investors, with the highest annual increase in rental price and the only region to see an increase in rental yield year on year, according to the latest edition of the Capital Gains and Rental Yields Report for H2 2021 from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ)... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 