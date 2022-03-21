Tiger Brokers Unveils Brand New Investing App Tiger Trade In New Zealand To Offer Diversity

Access to diverse markets from USA to Australia and Asia with competitive brokerage

Unique offering of options and futures to Kiwi investors

Feature rich tools from fundamental to technical for better analysis

Live streaming financial news and in-depth market data leading to more informed decisions

In-app community helps investors stay connected

Demo account allows investors to practice and sharpen investing skills

Margin accounts are available to increase purchasing power

The global online brokerage firm Tiger Brokers has announced a major upgrade to its proprietary investing app Tiger Trade in New Zealand. The upgrade involves optimising the app’s usability features from customer onboarding to trading to ensure a seamless investing experience.

“For the past year, we have been working hard on modifying our app to account for Kiwis’ preferences, as well as driving greater levels of service efficiency,” Tiger Brokers New Zealand Chief Executive Greg Boland says.

“The evolving customer expectations and the need for comprehensive and user-friendly products present growth opportunities for us. After attracting nine million users worldwide, we aim to become the go-to investing app for kiwi investors as well with our integrated product offering and technological advancements.”

Through continuous innovation to upgrade its technologies, investors can now open an account and access Tiger Trade to trade Australian, United States, Hong Kong, Singaporean and China-a shares, uniquely to New Zealand, online access to live trading in more than 100 futures contracts including index futures, forex futures, metal futures, bitcoin futures and energy futures, as well as US and Hong Kong stock options.

Diversity of investments and products is one of the keys to countering volatility in share markets. Investors in the world’s share markets are well used to volatile periods and the first two and a half months of 2022 have provided plenty to think about as the price of shares, particularly in the United States continue to be bearish due to higher inflation, future potential interest rate hikes, higher commodity prices and geo-political tensions, including the war in Ukraine.

“The market has become overheated over the past two years, so a correction was on the cards. We offer the ability to hedge your risk in the markets using futures and options products,” Greg says.

Currently Tiger Trade offers a minimum brokerage of USD 1.99 per order on U.S. shares, as well as a minimum USD 2.99 per order on U.S options, undercutting stalwarts such as fintech brokerage platforms that have emerged in recent years. For those who hope to boost their buying powers, Tiger Brokers also offers margin accounts, which allows investors to leverage their position.

Information and transparency are critical for making informed trades, especially in times of volatility. Many trading platforms in the market only offer basic or limited information and resources. Tiger Trade, however, with its slick and modern interface, provides investors comprehensive investing tools, such as depth of market and live pricing, giving greater exposure to how the markets work.

Tiger Trade offers Level 2 market data for both US and ASX shares, which helps investors to identity the depth of bid and ask prices for a given stock in real time. Short interest related data is also available to retail investors to provide more visibility of price action.

“Education is an integral part of successful investing. We integrated trading data, insights, and tools into Tiger Trade to give everyone a better understanding of the evolving market and the ability to build up their skills. At the end of the day, more tools and more insights will help investors cut through the noise,” Greg says. The app also provides a ‘paper’ trading account where clients can play with $100,000 in virtual money and practice trading in shares, futures and options.

Notably, Tiger Trade also has an in-app community which allows investors to learn and share their knowledge providing newcomers growth and confidence. “We recognise the importance of shared thought among our users and encourage open discussion through Tiger Trade’s online community.”

“Our philosophy is simple, on our platform - Tiger Trade - everyone should have access to the market and reach for the best and grow to their full potential as investors. With this in mind, we designed Tiger Trade as an innovative, user-friendly platform that focuses on the power of knowledge. We deliver trading opportunities in Australian, American, and Asian markets with transparent, in-depth information at users' fingertips so there are no tradeoffs between powerful tools and ease of use.”

“We deliver an experience like no other. Bringing together information, discussion, and next-generation technology, our mission is to help everyday Kiwis, from beginners to experts, to take complete control of their investing journey,” Greg says.

“We expect substantial growth potential in New Zealand, and we hope to strengthen our footprint and become the go-to investing app in the local market over the coming years.”

In line with this objective, the company also expects to expand its local teams to ensure it will always innovate quickly on the product side and deliver a consistent and delightful customer experience.

About Tiger Brokers

Tiger Brokers provides access to stock markets in Australia, China A-shares, Hong Kong, Singapore and the United States via an app, Tiger Trade, with no minimum deposit and low brokerage fees. Tiger Brokers New Zealand is a local company designated to help Kiwis enter the global market. It is part of the Tiger Brokers Group, a NASDAQ listed company (TIGR) headquartered in Singapore with 9 million users worldwide.

Disclaimer

Trading financial markets can carry substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. None of the information contained in this news release constitutes an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any currency, product or financial instrument, to make any investment, or to participate in any particular trading strategy. The information is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by Tiger Brokers. The authors and Tiger Brokers are not responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained here. The contents of this news release should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee or implication by Tiger Brokers that clients will profit or that losses in connection therewith can or will be limited, from reliance on any information set out here.

© Scoop Media

