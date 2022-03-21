Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pepsico New Zealand Appoints Michelle Cassettari As First Female General Manager

Monday, 21 March 2022, 9:27 am
Press Release: PepsiCo

PepsiCo New Zealand has announced the appointment of Michelle Cassettari to the role of General Manager. Cassettari is the first woman to hold this position and will lead an executive team of which seven out of eight are female.

Cassettari has worked for PepsiCo since 2018, when she joined the Australian team as Sales Director of their national Woolworths business. She has since achieved record share gains and developed strategic alignments to customer agendas across the business.

In her new role of General Manager at PepsiCo New Zealand, Cassettari’s focus is to continue product innovation for the company’s iconic Kiwi brand Bluebird, drawing on products that are better for you, as well as cementing the brand’s rich New Zealand heritage.

Cassettari is also eager to further drive strong diversity and inclusion plans at PepsiCo New Zealand and the company’s sustainability pledge to use 100% reusable, recyclable, or compostable packaging in its operations by 2025.

“As one of the largest snack food manufacturers in the country, ensuring better impact on New Zealand will be a focus for me and the team. I’m looking forward to focusing on the further development and innovation of PepsiCo in the sustainability space.”

PepsiCo ANZ CEO, Kyle Faulconer, says Michelle’s strong customer partnership credentials and consistent results delivery over the past three years have been instrumental in PepsiCo’s success.

“I am confident in Michelle‘s ability to lead our Kiwi business and continue to build on the excellent growth and results we are seeing in the New Zealand market.”

“Michelle has consistently delivered exceptional results for both our customers and business and we’re excited to see what’s to come with her at the helm of PepsiCo New Zealand,” Faulconer says.

Prior to joining PepsiCo, Michelle spent 14 years in various customer facing roles for Unilever and has a wealth of FMCG experience having worked for Cadbury, Schweppes and SPC Ardmona (CCA).

Casssettari starts her new role as New Zealand General Manager in April. She replaces Daniel Engeman who is relocating back to Australia.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from PepsiCo on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


External Reporting Board: New Zealand A Step Closer Towards Climate Reporting
Today, the External Reporting Board has released the second part of the Climate-related Disclosure standards for public consultation. This release focuses on Strategy, and Metrics and Targets... More>>



Commerce Commission: Grants Clearance For Vocus/2degrees Merger
The Commerce Commission has granted clearance to a transaction that would see the merger of the Vocus Group with 2degrees. In reaching its decision, the Commission considered the potential impact of the proposed merger... More>>

International Migration: January 2022
International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>


Fonterra: Reports Its Interim Results
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced its 2022 Interim Results which show the Co-op has delivered a half year Profit After Tax of NZ$364 million... More>>

Statistics: Fruit And Vegetables Drive Up Annual Food Prices
Annual food prices rose 6.8 percent in February 2022 compared with February 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was the largest annual increase since July 2011 when prices increased 7.9 percent... More>>

REINZ: Property Prices Rise Faster Than Rent Prices In Second Half Of 2021
Gisborne was the strongest performer for residential investors, with the highest annual increase in rental price and the only region to see an increase in rental yield year on year, according to the latest edition of the Capital Gains and Rental Yields Report for H2 2021 from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ)... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 