Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Insides Company And MM Surgical Announce Distribution Agreement For Slovenia

Monday, 21 March 2022, 12:41 pm
Press Release: The Insides Company

The Insides Company is pleased to announce the appointment of MM Surgical as the exclusive distributor of The Insides Company's chyme reinfusion solutions in Slovenia.

The Insides Company’s award-winning flagship product, The Insides™ System, is a patient managed therapy that enables restoration of intestinal continuity, allowing patients to recommence oral feeding and significantly improve clinical outcomes.

Garth Sutherland, CEO of The Insides Company, said, "The Insides Company are proud to partner with MM Surgical, a highly reputable distribution partner who share our goal for delivering innovative technologies for patients with intestinal failure."

Matjaz Bajc, General Manager at MM Surgical said “we are proud to partner with such an innovative company which provides solutions and products with which we can increase the quality of care for patients in Slovenia. “

About MM Surgical

MM Surgical d.o.o. is a Slovenian company with over 20 years of experience in sales, marketing and education of high-quality medical products in the field of surgery, wound care, aesthetic surgery, diagnostics, disinfection technology and veterinary medicine.

The company's mission is to ensure a healthy and quality life for people and patients by using safe, high-quality and innovative medical products. At the same time, we want to meet all customer's needs and strengthen long-term cooperation with suppliers and customers.

About The Insides Company

The Insides Company is a leading designer and manufacturer of purpose-built chyme reinfusion solutions for patients with intestinal failure. The company's devices demonstrate significant improvements in clinical and economic outcomes for patients requiring intestinal rehabilitation.

 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from The Insides Company on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


External Reporting Board: New Zealand A Step Closer Towards Climate Reporting
Today, the External Reporting Board has released the second part of the Climate-related Disclosure standards for public consultation. This release focuses on Strategy, and Metrics and Targets... More>>



Commerce Commission: Grants Clearance For Vocus/2degrees Merger
The Commerce Commission has granted clearance to a transaction that would see the merger of the Vocus Group with 2degrees. In reaching its decision, the Commission considered the potential impact of the proposed merger... More>>

International Migration: January 2022
International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>


Fonterra: Reports Its Interim Results
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced its 2022 Interim Results which show the Co-op has delivered a half year Profit After Tax of NZ$364 million... More>>

Statistics: Fruit And Vegetables Drive Up Annual Food Prices
Annual food prices rose 6.8 percent in February 2022 compared with February 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was the largest annual increase since July 2011 when prices increased 7.9 percent... More>>

REINZ: Property Prices Rise Faster Than Rent Prices In Second Half Of 2021
Gisborne was the strongest performer for residential investors, with the highest annual increase in rental price and the only region to see an increase in rental yield year on year, according to the latest edition of the Capital Gains and Rental Yields Report for H2 2021 from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ)... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 