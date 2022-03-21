Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

MindTheGap Campaign Applauds Findings Of Select Committee

Monday, 21 March 2022, 8:35 pm
Press Release: MindTheGap NZ

The founders of a campaign to address pay gaps between employees are applauding the findings of a Select Committee.

Parliament’s Education and Workforce select committee has been conducting an investigation into ‘pay transparency’ with a goal to reduce unexplained pay gaps between men and women, different ethnic groups, and for the disabled

MindTheGap Campaign co-founders Dellwyn Stuart Jo Cribb are delighted that the Committee has recommended the Government develop pay transparency measures.

The MindTheGap campaign believes that to close our pay gaps, mandatory pay gap reporting is required. It recently established a Public Pay Gap Registry for employers to report their pay gaps and is pushing for the Government to work with business to create standardised measurement and coverage of all employers.

‘We are delighted to see how far the Select Committee recommendations have gone to support a mandatory and comprehensive pay transparency regime rather than voluntary compliance,’ says Dellwyn Stuart.

“Öur gender pay gap has not moved in years and international evidence shows when businesses know and report their pay gaps, they are more likely to work towards closing them.”

In New Zealand the national pay gap is 9.1% but Strategic Pay says that gap is likely to be as much as 18 percent in Corporates. This means for every dollar a Pakeha man earns, a Pakeha woman earns $0.89 and a Maori man earns $0.86, and Maori woman $0.81.

Ms Stuart also applauded the Select Committees recommended principles which called for a comprehensive approach to addressing both ethnic and gender pay gaps while ensuring there was no reduction in wages for any staff.

The campaign’s Public Pay Gap Registry shows 50 of our large employers are reporting their gender pay gaps. Seven of those are also reporting their Māori pay gap, and seven are reporting their Pasifika pay gap.

The voluntary registry, a world first, shows each company’s name, Board Chair, CEO, whether they are reporting their pay gaps as well as a link to committed organisations’ reports.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from MindTheGap NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Commerce Commission: Businesses Warned About The Consequences Of Cartels
Businesses are being reminded that agreements they reach with their competitors can result in imprisonment, in the latest education campaign from the Commerce Commission... More>>


External Reporting Board: New Zealand A Step Closer Towards Climate Reporting
Today, the External Reporting Board has released the second part of the Climate-related Disclosure standards for public consultation. This release focuses on Strategy, and Metrics and Targets... More>>



Commerce Commission: Grants Clearance For Vocus/2degrees Merger
The Commerce Commission has granted clearance to a transaction that would see the merger of the Vocus Group with 2degrees. In reaching its decision, the Commission considered the potential impact of the proposed merger... More>>



Fonterra: Reports Its Interim Results
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced its 2022 Interim Results which show the Co-op has delivered a half year Profit After Tax of NZ$364 million... More>>

Statistics: Fruit And Vegetables Drive Up Annual Food Prices
Annual food prices rose 6.8 percent in February 2022 compared with February 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was the largest annual increase since July 2011 when prices increased 7.9 percent... More>>

REINZ: Property Prices Rise Faster Than Rent Prices In Second Half Of 2021
Gisborne was the strongest performer for residential investors, with the highest annual increase in rental price and the only region to see an increase in rental yield year on year, according to the latest edition of the Capital Gains and Rental Yields Report for H2 2021 from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ)... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 