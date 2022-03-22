Advantage Announces Partnership With The GCSB

Advantage is now a Malware Free Networks (MFN) partner with the GCSB’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

The NCSC has developed MFN as a service designed to strengthen New Zealand’s cyber defense capabilities.

MFN is a threat detection and disruption service that provides near real-time threat intelligence reflecting current malicious activity targeting New Zealand organizations.

MFN works with Advantage and other local partners to deliver... technology platform(s) that can take… cyber threat information and very quickly turn it into actionable threat intelligence for partners to deploy.

Advantage now offers the MFN service as part of our managed security products such as firewalls, managed detection and response, SIEM, secure web gateways and endpoint.

Managing Director of Advantage Brad Pearpoint is excited for the partnership: “We are pleased to work with the NCSC in order to bring the MFN disruption service into our intelligence and service portfolio. Threat intelligence is critical for us to assess risk and protect our managed customers and therefore we are always looking for ways to bolster insights in this area which lead us to this partnership.”

With managed firewall protection and endpoint protection, the benefits are immediate with our current clients as we can see in real time connections to known bad IPs/domains and take immediate action. Advantage can continue to work to encourage and support small to medium businesses, large corporations and government organizations to defend against malicious activity.

To find out more about MFN™ and NCSC, visit www.ncsc.govt.nz/mfn.

To learn more about Advantage’s partnership with GCSB, give us a call on 0800 358 8999 or visit our website https://Advantage.nz.

About Advantage

Advantage exists to provide peace of mind in an evolving technology reliant world. We were created by visionaries who for nearly 4-decades have been passionate about providing world-class solutions to meet the changing IT landscape. Since inception, we have successfully pivoted between hardware supplier, virtualisation specialist, private cloud provider and digital consultants. This wide history has given Advantage an excellent understanding of infrastructure, business risks, and technology concerns, providing a solid base from which to build our market leading services.

Undeniably, the true value of Advantage lies in our New Zealand based team. We have an extraordinary depth of experience and skills and continuously invest in personal and professional development. Although experiencing high growth over the years, we have maintained our personable approach, agility and team culture, and we are consistently leaders in bringing new solutions to the New Zealand.

There are three distinct elements to Advantage’ business:

Managed IT

Managed Security

Cloud solutions

The Managed IT team provide services to customers across New Zealand, supporting both enterprise and SMB clients. Typically, services include helpdesk and project delivery/support but due to skills shortages, we are increasingly providing VCIO support. Advantage has a distinct advantage in the market due to its in-house Security Operations Centre which operates 24x7x365. We apply a security-centric approach to our solutions, ensuring your data is kept safe.

Advantage has built a successful, leading Managed Security solution, specifically targeted at New Zealand organisations. This solution has been created using best of breed security products, woven into a holistic protection suite that caters for organisations of all sizes – all backed by a New Zealand based team of security professionals. The S5 Datacentre allows customers access to expert Disaster Recovery services and exploit the scalability of cloud infrastructure.

For more information on Advantage, visit https://advantage.nz or https://www.linkedin.com/company/advantagenz/.

