Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Insurers Release Westport Flood Progress Data

Tuesday, 22 March 2022, 10:22 am
Press Release: Insurance Council of New Zealand

The Insurance Council of New Zealand Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa (ICNZ) today released claims progress data on Westport’s July 2021 floods. They show 85% of home claims were fully settled or near completion. Around 85% of home contents claims, and 97% of motor claims, were fully settled.

The community and contractors have faced many challenges in the recovery including a shortage of temporary accommodation, a nationwide shortage of building materials, pandemic lockdowns and multiple weather events that have been retraumatising to many.

"Insurance is there to help put things right after a major event such as this and it has been rewarding for insurers to work with the community to do so," said ICNZ Chief Executive, Tim Grafton.

When the July floods first hit, homeowners that were displaced had access to a temporary accommodation allowance. While each policy is different, on average such benefits contribute around $20,000 towards accommodation while the uninhabitable home is repaired. Because of the shortage of accommodation, insurers were flexible in how residents used their allowance. In negotiation with their insurer some residents chose to pay a daily allowance to friends and family, some rented or purchased mobile homes, and some found rentals.

As of end of January, for Westport home insurance claims, around 65% were fully settled, a further 20% had their repairs underway and are near completion. Of the remainder, 5% had had the scope approved by the homeowner with work scheduled to start, another 5% were awaiting the homeowner’s decision and the final 5% were in resolution with the insurer. It is estimated the cost of the damage to Westport homes from the July 2021 flood event for these claims will be $55.6m.

Tim says: "insurers have been securing available contractor resources from around the South Island for customers to complete the recovery as quickly as possible. Given the circumstances, we are pleased with the progress being made in Westport and expect the remaining homes will be completed over the coming months."

Progress on home contents claims has closely followed home settlements with around 85% of claims fully settled and $13.5m paid to date. As is typical, many Westport residents have held off on the finalisation of their contents claims until they have a home to move back into thus avoiding storage costs of new whiteware and soft furnishings.

Car claims are largely finalised for Westport with around 97% of claims fully settled with $1.74m paid at the end of January.

About half of homeowners have chosen a cash settlement so they could choose their own contractors and approach to repairs. Many homeowners will be going at their own pace with some choosing to do additional resilience work at the same time. These sorts of decisions often require consents or design work which is outside the scope of the insurance settlement which only covers costs for the flood damage from the event.

The remaining customers will have chosen their own contractor, financially supported by their insurance company. When managing the order of repairs on behalf of customers, insurers prioritised the most vulnerable within the community, who had suffered the most severe damage.

Our understanding that climate change is making extreme weather events both more frequent and severe has broad implications. Insurance continues to support the residents of Westport and we encourage people to shop around.

"Insurance only transfers risk and individual householders can’t be expected to build their own flood defences. Community led action involving local and central government is needed to reduce flood risk and make infrastructure more resilient. This is the only long-term solution to reduce further economic, social and environmental disruption as we look to a future where extreme weather events are already becoming both more frequent and severe. We as insurers look forward to working with communities to do so."

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Insurance Council of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Commerce Commission: Businesses Warned About The Consequences Of Cartels
Businesses are being reminded that agreements they reach with their competitors can result in imprisonment, in the latest education campaign from the Commerce Commission... More>>


External Reporting Board: New Zealand A Step Closer Towards Climate Reporting
Today, the External Reporting Board has released the second part of the Climate-related Disclosure standards for public consultation. This release focuses on Strategy, and Metrics and Targets... More>>



Commerce Commission: Grants Clearance For Vocus/2degrees Merger
The Commerce Commission has granted clearance to a transaction that would see the merger of the Vocus Group with 2degrees. In reaching its decision, the Commission considered the potential impact of the proposed merger... More>>



Fonterra: Reports Its Interim Results
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced its 2022 Interim Results which show the Co-op has delivered a half year Profit After Tax of NZ$364 million... More>>

Statistics: Fruit And Vegetables Drive Up Annual Food Prices
Annual food prices rose 6.8 percent in February 2022 compared with February 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was the largest annual increase since July 2011 when prices increased 7.9 percent... More>>

REINZ: Property Prices Rise Faster Than Rent Prices In Second Half Of 2021
Gisborne was the strongest performer for residential investors, with the highest annual increase in rental price and the only region to see an increase in rental yield year on year, according to the latest edition of the Capital Gains and Rental Yields Report for H2 2021 from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ)... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 