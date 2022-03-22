Waterfront Residential Development Land For Sale Offers Multiple Options For New Owners

An undeveloped section of prime residential waterfront land overlooking a popular swimming beach and just a short walk from Hawke’s Bay’s busiest hospitality hub has been placed on the market for sale.

The 999-square metre sheltered beachside plot is located at the Napier seaside suburb of Westshore, and comprises two adjoining sites – one of 441-square metres at the front and the other of 558- square metres at the rear. The address is zoned northern residential under the Napier City Council plan.

Sitting at the southern tip of Westshore Beach, the flat north-facing section has unobstructed ocean views out to Mahia Peninsula in the distance, with a small strip of grassed council reserve land above the high tide mark.

The southern portion of Westshore Beach is a kilometre’s walk from Napier’s vibrant Ahuriri hospitality precinct – meaning some of the city’s best bars and restaurants can literally become ‘local’ venues.

The rectangular-shaped landholding comprising lot 1 and lot 2 at 8 Charles Street in Westshore is being marketed for sale by negotiation through Bayleys Napier. Salesperson Nate Skelton said buyers had the option of buying either plot individually, or both together.

“The dynamics of this property – being flat and in a standard shape - offer an incredible range of development options for any new owner… ranging from the establishment of a prestigious dwelling on a spacious section, through to the building of desirable individual homes on each of the separate sections,” said Skelton.

“As Napier’s population grows, so too does demand for premium addresses to live in – such as Charles Street in Westshore. People are continually moving up the proverbial property ladder – and the top of the ladder is evidenced through waterfront residences along the Bay’s coastline… let alone being just a short walk from the hospitality attractions within Ahuriri.”

Nate Skelton said preliminary house design plans for a two-site configuration were near completion, and these would be made available for potential purchasers to view. The plans show the potential for a pair of upmarket three-bedroom/two-storey homes.

Latest property sales data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand show that median property values in Napier City rose some 13 percent in the year to January 2022 – up from $770,000 in January 2021 to $870,000 in the same period this year.

The REINZ January stats also noted that the number of properties sold over the same period rose by 14.3 percent - up from 49 properties in January 2021 to 56 properties in January 2022.

Westshore Beach is one of Napier’s most popular swimming spots. Over the ensuing decades, various Napier City Council beautification and landscaping projects – including the construction of groomed cycle and walkways, along with substantial tree plantings - have enhanced Westshore’s public appeal.

Nate Skelton said the Charles Street land for sale would appeal to those who enjoy aquatic activities such as fishing, sailing, kayaking, or jet skiing – particularly with access to a free boat ramp just 200 metres from the front of the section.

“The boat ramp is literally that close that you could drop the boat off the back of the trailer at the launch amenity then drive home and park up on your front lawn,” he said.

“Meanwhile, for those who like a more leisurely stroll or jog, the paths and tracks along the flat beach foreshore stretch way to the north.”

