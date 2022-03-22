Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Venture Taranaki Harnesses Technology To Support Entrepreneurs

Tuesday, 22 March 2022, 1:07 pm
Press Release: Venture Taranaki

Taranaki regional development agency, Venture Taranaki, have today launched a new interactive online ecosystem guide for entrepreneurship support.

The guide, located on the Venture Taranaki website, is part of Powering-up entrepreneurship in Taranaki, and pulls together and aggregates the support available from many providers around the region, including programmes, training providers, events, resources, workshops, services, and more.

"The Entrepreneur Ecosystem Guide is a one-stop shop to help entrepreneurs, startups, and growth-oriented businesses navigate through their journey of enterprise growth, providing them with better visibility and direct line of sight to the support on offer in Taranaki," explains Justine Gilliland, Venture Taranaki Tumu Whakarae/Chief Executive.

The guide is aimed at entrepreneurs in any stage of development, from ideation and exploration through to innovation, growth and those needing to adapt to change in the market.

"A strong entrepreneurship ecosystem, and supporting entrepreneurial mindsets across all our enterprises, is critical to long-term regional economic resilience; which is of increasing importance as the impacts of COVID-19 continue to be felt across the motu," says Justine.

The guide was built in response to the Taranaki business and startup community asking for a simple way to understand and see what support options are available to them without having to go to many different sources of information.

Research during the consultation and development phase of Tapuae Roa and Taranaki 2050, the guiding strategic documents for the region, also uncovered the need for one platform to aggregate and shine a light on the entire entrepreneur ecosystem and support network that exists in Taranaki.

"This guide was built in response to the needs of both service providers and users. It was identified that there was considerable support around, but that that support was somewhat fragmented and not understood as a whole. Having an online guide combats this, and enables enterprises and the ecosystem to explore and understand what is on offer within Taranaki," continues Justine.

If you’re an entrepreneur, whether in startup or with an existing enterprise, and want to be able to easily explore and find out what’s available to support you, check out the new Entrepreneur Ecosystem Guide here: https://www.venture.org.nz/enterprise-and-entrepreneurship/entrepreneurship/enterprise-ecosystem.

If you are a provider with services that fit the startup, entrepreneurship and intrapreneurship support space, contact Venture Taranaki about listing your services.

