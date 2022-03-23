Statement Of Issues Released For Life Health Foods / Chalmers

The Commerce Commission has published a statement of issues relating to an application from Life Health Foods NZ Limited seeking clearance to acquire the business and assets of Chalmers Organics Limited.

The Statement of Issues outlines the Commission’s potential competition issues with the acquisition following its initial investigation. The Statement of Issues is not a final decision and does not mean that the Commission intends to decline or clear the merger.

The Commission is seeking submissions from Life Health Foods, Chalmers Organics and other interested parties on the issues raised in the Statement of Issues.

The Statement of Issues can be found on the case register.

Submissions can be sent by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference “LHF/Chalmers” in the subject line.

Submissions are due by close of business on 4 April 2022 with cross-submissions due by close of business on 11 April 2022.

The Commission is currently scheduled to make a decision on the application by 14 April 2022. However, this date may be extended.

