Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 21 March 2022 – Information Release
The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.
Key facts
The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.
The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 13 February 2022:
- the number of paid jobs (compared with the
previous week) were:
- 2,320,860 total paid jobs (down 10,490 or 0.45 percent)
- 106,380 paid jobs in primary industries (down 3,660 or 3.33 percent)
- 448,630 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (down 1,090 or 0.24 percent)
- 1,708,020 paid jobs in services industries (down 3,660 or 0.21 percent)
- 57,820 paid jobs in unclassified industries (down 2,090 or 3.49 percent)
- the median income (compared with
the previous week) was:
- $1,153.00 (up $3.10 or 0.27 percent).