Virsae Recognised For Most Innovative Use Of AI At Enterprise Connect

Auckland, 24 March 2022 – New Zealand XCaaS analytics provider Virsae has been awarded the standout performer in the ‘Most Innovative use of AI’ category at Enterprise Connect – the annual industry summit for enterprise communications and collaboration, hosted this week in Orlando, Florida.

The award recognises Virsae’s end-to-end analytics platform, VSM Everywhere, which extends unified communications (UC) and contact center analytics to work-from-home (WFH) environments.

More specifically, awards judges noted VSM Everywhere’s AI capabilities applied to analyzing telemetry from headsets and room analytics to understand factors impacting individual workers and overall user experience.

Virsae CEO Tony Jayne said he was delighted to receive the award and recognition for using AI to improve agent experience and wellbeing, everywhere they worked.

“Common causes of poor WFH experience are often located beyond an XCaaS provider’s network,” he said. “VSM Everywhere provides enterprises with a true end-to-end picture of experience quality – from XCaaS platforms to the agent’s home environment – for every call.”

The award follows on the heels of a newly-inked partnership with Jabra – a leader in intelligent headsets and collaboration technology. The development offers enterprises and managed service providers a complete end-to-end view of UC performance, including critical performance and technical data in 'unmanaged' WFH environments.

Matt Bagley, Virsae’s Chief Innovation Officer, said AI played a key role in presenting performance data for diagnostics and troubleshooting. “Providing enterprises with actionable analytics simply wasn’t possible without AI in the engine room.”

© Scoop Media

